Jets’ Lack of Veteran Backup Hasn’t Helped Wilson’s Early Struggles

In August, Nick Foles was the hot rumor.

There also was Nic Mullens, who could be reunited with his ex-coach. Brian Hoyer, Gardner Minshew, and Alex Smith were added on the burner.

One of the Jet’s final moves before the season was to acquire a veteran, seasoned backup quarterback for rookie Zach Wilson. Whether or not the Jets would hand Wilson the starting job — which he did — the team would have a veteran presence.

Like they did with their cornerback position, the Jets didn’t add a veteran.

Instead, they have little-used Mike White and unused James Morgan.

They didn’t want the likes of Foles, Mullens, Minshew or other similar candidates to start the first few games of this season.

Remember Luke Falk? He was the answer to Sam Darnold’s injury after Trevor Siemion went down.

It’s also evident that Wilson may not have been ready to start the season. He does have the team with the most rookies on its roster.

The 0-3 Jets aren’t concerned with wins and losses this season. Instead, they will allow Wilson to learn under fire. Or better yet, under pressure.

Wilson will enter Sunday’s game against Tennessee at MetLife with just two touchdowns and seven interceptions He has completed 55 percent of his passes and had a quarterback rating of 51.6.

Regardless of the outcome and situation, this is all Wilson’s.

He has been sacked 15 tackles, and there have been too many hurries to count. Wilson lost left tackle Mekhi Becton to injury,and rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker is learning at left guard. Morgan Moses was signed late in camp, but he has performed admirably.

Wilson has the weapons, but new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has yet to figure out his passing and running games.

This may have been the game when the Jets finally unveiled Wilson.

A home game after the first three wins could have been the perfect backdrop. They travel to London to battle Atlanta next week.

Tennessee (2-1) may be ready to find its rhythm with two straight wins behind quarterback Ryna Tannehill and league leading rusher Derrick Henry.

Their defense is off to a slow start and had seven sacks through three games.

This may benefit Wilson, who may finally find the time to operate.

One factor is certain; Wilson will be running the show.