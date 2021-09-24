Giants Vs. Falcons Falcons: Giants Questions And A Game To Win

One team either the Giants or Falcons will get their first win in Week 3 Sunday at MetLife. Coming off a respectable game but disappointing loss to Washington, quarterback Daniel Jones has four turnovers in his past eight games with one interception.

The one turnover was a fumble in the second half in the Giants’ opening game loss to the Broncos. Regardless, there has been an improvement with Jones in ball handling as the process for him continues and the Giants are favored at many sportsbooks, such as FanDuel, to win at home.

In two games, Jones has 516 yards. He’s completed 64 percent of his passes, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. That’s not a bad percentage and 122 yards in rushing puts him behind the Eagles’ Jalen Hurts (144) among quarterbacks in the league.

Jones’ rushing attempts average of 8.1 is second in the league.

So the Falcons will be looking to stop Jones. But the Falcons are hungry after two weeks of losses and giving up 80 points to the Eagles and Tampa Bay Bucs which spells for one of the worst defensive units in the league.

Last week the Falcons scored 25 against the Bucs and they haven’t come close yet in blowout losses to Philadelphia and Tampa Bay. The Falcons scored 25 points against the Bucs, which is promising. Except they’ve also allowed 80 points in two weeks.

Injuries Holding Giants Back

Injuries continue to also hinder the Giants. Last Thursday in that close loss to Washington, Co-Captain guard Mick Gates suffered a leg fracture. Starting defensive lineman Austin Johnson was not at practice Wednesday due to illness, Linebacker Cam Brown is out with a hamstring, and safety Ebner Brown was not available against Washington.

Running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram continue to try and overcome knee and calf issues. And the receiving core of Kenny Golladay and tight end Kaden Smith have been limited with hip and knee issues. Safety Logan Ryan is bothered with a hamstring.

There could be plenty of game time decisions for head coach Joe Judge, though the game of Jones will be tested if Barkley and Engram are limited or not available. Engram has not played in the first two games with the calf injury sustained in the preseason finale game against the Patriots.

“He’s still progressing, moving in the right direction,” Joe Judge said about Engram. “We were hopeful early coming out of camp, obviously, we didn’t put him on IR. We were hopeful to get him to this point. We’re going to have to see these next couple of days how he can string it together. Again, I talk all the time about getting guys on the field and keeping them on the field, so we want to make sure guys coming off of certain injuries that you don’t press them too early and risk getting those guys out there playing fast and then losing them.”

GIANTS ADDITIONS: Veteran center Jonotthan Harrison and rookie tackle Foster Sarell to their practice squad.

Harrison, 6-4 and 300 pounds, was released in the cutdown to 53 players on Aug. 31. He had been with the team since Feb. 24. Harrison played in the Giants’ final two preseason games, including a start at center in Cleveland on Aug. 22. He has played in 84 regular-season games with 42 starts for Indianapolis and the Jets and played in one postseason game for the Colts. Harrison has made 40 starts at center, one at left guard and one at running back.

Sarell, 6-6 and 322 pounds, was signed as a rookie free agent by the Baltimore Ravens on May 13. He was waived on Aug. 31 and spent five days on the Ravens’ practice squad before his release Tuesday.

More On The Falcons

Atlanta has the worst defense in the NFC. In turn, if Barkley doesn’t show against them it’s a question of what to expect for the Giants offense. The Falcons are a team the Giants should beat and this is a game to prove for Barkley and Golladay, and a matchup they have to take advantage of.

The Falcons are in a rebuilding move with their defense… Kyle Pitts is a good rookie tight end and will be a target for the Giants defense. Pitts led the Falcons with 73 receiving yards on five catches in Sunday’s 48-25 loss to Tampa Bay…

The Falcons are averaging 5.3 yards per play with Pitts on the field and 2.61 with him off the field. Their longest completion without him in the formation is 8 yards. They have 26 plays of 9 or more yards with Pitts on the field.

And the Falcons running game remains an issue. They are a league-worst minus-49 in points differential through two games. This is their second straight road game and quarterback Matt Ryan is not right. The Giants defense could get the picks and get in the red zone often.

A.J. Terrell and Russell Gage are questionable.

If Giants don’t win there has to be concern and more questions will arise about turning around their season in the first three weeks.

Prediction

OVER-UNDER at DraftKings Sportsbook: The Over Under 47. Take the over.

Giants are -3.

Score: Giants 30 Atlanta- 24.