Since Sanchez-Ryan, Wilson-Saleh Look To Form Next Productive Duo

The easy storyline this Sunday in Charlotte is about Zach Wilson and Sam Darnold. Oh, don’t forget about Robbie Anderson.

Newspapers, websites, and TV stations will follow the trail, and line it with plenty of gems along the way.

It will be the perfect cover for the reality ahead.

But Darnold will be off the radar Monday morning, and Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh will be the constant blip.

It really should be about the opening scene of the Wilson-Saleh show.

The duo is expected to bring respectability and stability to the much-labored franchise of the last 10 years.

Mark Sanchez and Rex Ryan were the last duo to fall under that category.

It was built on a solid run game and an aggressive defense.

There was plenty of hype and plenty of promise.

Ryan had enough veterans to couple with Sanchez, and the Jets hit the crest of the wave early before they began to hit the shore.

Their six-year run was one of the better ones in Jets history, but the club since hasn’t found the right combination.

This time around, Wilson and Saleh will look to build a deeper foundation Sunday in Charlotte.

Its running game will be one by committee led by former 49er Tevin Coleman, whom the Jets are hoping can regain his 49er form, along with La’Mical Perine, Ty Johnson, and rookie. Michael Carter. The Jets are still high on the injury-prone Perine and the highly touted Carter.

Rookie Elijah Moore was the talk of training camp, and Wilson will have enough targets. Tyler Kroft looks like a solution to their tight end issue.

The addition of Morgan Moses had solidified and upgraded an adequate offensive line that should work more in unison.

Saleh’s pride will be the defense, but the cornerback and linebacker situations will be the difference between one of the league’s top units and one of the mediocre ones. Linebacker CJ Mosley and safety Marcus Maye will need to play at All-Pro levels.

The Jets Thursday added ex-Jaguars vet safety Jarrod Wilson. They may be working the waiver wire to bring some experience to the coroner situation that is paced by second-year player Bryce Hall.

Rookie kicker Matt Ammendola ironically was cut by Charlotte in May, and he won the job during the summer. Like the corner and linebacker situations, the Jets have moved toward a youth movement.

Sunday in Charlotte will have its share of obvious storylines and plenty of other ones.

For Wilson, Saleh, and the Jets, it ill be about looking beyond the obvious ad bringing the

recognition and reverence back to the franchise.