Mosley’s Supporting Cast Could Be Jets’ Latest Problem

Al Atkinson, Lance Mehl, Mo Lewis, and David Harris.

They were recognized as being some of the greatest Jets’ linebackers in their history.

C.J.Mosley has a chance to achieve the status.

Unfortunately for Mosley, he may be in a tough situation this fall. What once was a promising situation at linebacker has evolved into a questionable one.

Throughout the spring and summer, Mosley took a lead role and looked like the four-time Pro Bowler whom the team invested $85 million.

The middle linebacker and former Lions free agent Jarrad Davis were projected to form on the league’s more productive duos, and the team still had high hopes for third-year backer Blake Cashman.

But Davis went down with an ankle injury, and he won;’ be back until Week Six.

Suddenly, the Jets had another hole to fill.

They had decided to not resign Neville Hewitt, a puzzling move considering the 28-year-old led the team in tackles and made a modest $2 million last season The Jets had plenty of money under the cap to offer him a deal in the $5-10 million range.

The Jets also parted ways with James Burgess and Harvery Langi in some other head-scratcher moves. During last season, they sent Avery Williamson to Pittsburgh.

So, it came down to Moseley, Davis, and Cashman.

Head coach Robert Saleh always placed a high priority on speed in his 4-3 scheme, and GM Joe Douglas followed suit and cleaned house.

Douglas has gone the youth route with fifth-round pick Jamien Sherwood and sixth-rounder Hamsah Nasirildeen. Ex-Buc and little-used Noah Dawkins is in the mix. He also added Uincy Williams, brother of defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

As a result, Douglas is in the midst of waiver scours and overall scrambles for some added depth.

Former 49er Reuben Foster, who has played in the league since 2018 due to domestic violence and drug and gun related problems, recently worked out. Foster has the physical skills, but Saleh and Douglas need to see where he is mentally and where he priorities lie.

Mosley appears destined to have another Pro-Bowl season ahead, and play a major role on the team this fall.

Saleh, Douglas, and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will need to decide who will flank him on both sides.