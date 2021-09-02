Can Giants Reveal Their Real Offense For Their Opener?

Dave Gettleman and Joe Judge may have one of the league’s best kept secrets.

For the past three weeks, the duo has kept the Giants’ offense under a cloak, yet they have all the confidence in their unit when they open the season against Dept. 12.

The big question is..do you feel confident about the offense?

Judge didn’t want his skill players to risk enduring any bruises and nicks, and he has played that hand.

We have seen little of Daniel Jones, and Saquon Barkley participated in his first full practice Sept. 2.

Patience with Barkley is understandable due to his torn ACL, but there is some scuttlebut that he should be ready for the opener.

Big ticket free agent wide receiver Kenny Golloday has been sidelined since Aug. 3 and is expected back this week. Tight end Kyle Rudolph has been on the shelf with a foot injury, and top receiver pick Kadarius Toney has battled COVID and a hamstring.

In the backfield, they recently released ex-Eagle Corey Clement, who was expected to take the bulk of the load for Barkley. They did resign Alfred Morris, who had some moments during last year’s, late-season run.

That left them with ex-Raider Devontae Booker and training camp wonder Gary Brightbill.

The offensive line? Even though it was preseason, the questions arose again if the unit is totally cohesive.

Questions have arisen about Andrew Thomas’ consistency, and vet Nate Solder took snaps at his position this week.

Overall, the line has looked shaky this summer, and Gettleman has tried to plug some holes with recent pickups veterans Ben Bredesan, Billy Price, and Matt Skura via trades and recent roster cuts.

Throw in the fat that the Giants have performed poorly in the season’s first half, and the knot in your stomach may tighten.

If the offensive line still has some issues, bringing Barkley back too soon could be a colossal mistake.

You can also get a little queasy thinking about Jones behind a shaky line.

When you add it all up, it isn’t exactly an optimistic outlook.

Still, expectations are high mainly partly due to last season’s second-half surge, and the mediocre opponents in their division.

Another Giants hit? Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was just clea

red to play Week One, and that’s not good news.

In a little over a week, we’ll discover who Gettleman and Judge will roll out against Denver, a game the Giants should win.

We’ll also have a first impression on where their season is headed.