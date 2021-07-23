NY Baseball & Football

NY Hockey & Basketball

Other

Contact

nysportsday.com
College Basketball

St. John’s Will Meet Kansas In The First Basketball Game At UBS Arena

Written By: Peter Schwartz
Published: Jul 23, 2021
Updated: Jul 23, 2021
St. John's University

When UBS Arena President of Operations Hank Abate joined me this past March 4th on my “Schwartz On Sports” podcast for New York Sports Day, I asked him about some of the other sports that we could expect to see at the Islanders’ future new home.

“I think you can anticipate that you’ll see both college basketball and college hockey,” said Abate.

In addition to the Islanders’ first game at UBS Arena, we now know when the first basketball game will be.

After we learned on Thursday that the Islanders’ first game at their new home UBS Arena at Belmont Park would be on November 20th against the Calgary Flames, St. John’s announced that they will host Kansas on Friday December 3rd in the first basketball game at the new arena that is currently under construction.  The game, which is part of the Big East/Big 12 Challenge, was originally scheduled for December 2nd, but the Islanders will be hosting the San Jose Sharks that night so the basketball game was moved back a day.

Red Storm Head Coach Mike Anderson is the reigning Big East Coach of the Year and St. John’s will bring back a number of key players from last year’s team that finished 16-11.  First Team All-Big East selection  and the Big East’s Most Improved Player Julian Champagnie is returning along with Big East Freshman of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year Posh Alexander.

This will be the 14th all-time meeting between St. John’s and Kansas and the first since the Red Storm and Jayhawks squared off in the 2000 Coaches vs Cancer Classic at Madison Square Garden.   St. John’s is 5-8 all time against Kansas and this will be their second appearance in the Big East/Big 12 Challenge having beaten Virginia at MSG in 2019.

The time of the St. John’s vs Kansas game, as well as ticket information, will be announced at a later date.

About the Author

Peter Schwartz

Peter covers the Islanders for New York Sports Day while also writing about general sports in the New York/New Jersey area. In addition to his column, Peter also hosts his “Schwartz On Sports” podcast as he interviews players, coaches, and other sports personalities. He is also currently a sports anchor for WFAN Radio, CBS Sports Radio, and WCBS 880 radio while also serving as the public address announcer for the New York Cosmos soccer club. Peter spent 8 years as the radio play by play voice for the New York Dragons of the Arena Football League. He was also the radio play by play announcer for the XFL’s NY/NJ Hitmen in 2001 and the radio play by play announcer for the New York Saints of the Major Indoor Lacrosse League from 1993 to 1996. You can follow Peter on Twitter at @SchwartzSports

Get connected with us on Social Media

Copyright © 2021 NYSportsDay - All rights reserved. About | Contact | Privacy Policy | Responsible Gaming