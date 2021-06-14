NY Baseball & Football

NY Hockey & Basketball

Other

Contact

nysportsday.com
New York Islanders

Islanders Defenseman Ryan Pulock Has Been Outstanding During The Playoffs

Written By: Peter Schwartz
Published: Jun 14, 2021
Updated: Jun 14, 2021
Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire

The back or Ryan Pulock’s hockey card would suggest that something was not right during his 2020-21 regular season.  Pulock scored ten goals during the 2017-18 campaign and then followed that up with nine goals in 2018-19 and then he lit the lamp 10 times in 2019-20.  But during this season’s abbreviated 56 game slate, Pulock scored only two goals and didn’t find the back of the net until scoring the overtime winner against the Rangers on April 11th.

But the playoffs have brought about a completely different story for Pulock as he leads all defenseman in scoring during the post-season with four goals including his third game winner of the playoffs, a second period goal in Sunday’s 2-1 win over the Lightning in game one of the Stanley Cup Semifinals in Tampa.  Pulock

Ryan Pulock’s blast beat Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy for a goal that gave the Isles a 2-0 lead and they held on to win.

TAMPA, FL – JUNE 13: New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) scores a goal giving New York Islanders a 2-0 lead during game 1 of NHL Stanley Cup 3rd round Hockey match between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders on June 13, 2021 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire)

“I got a puck there and had some space to walk to the line,” said Pulock who has now scored seven goals to go along with 13 assists for 20 points in 49 career playoff games.  I had a clear lane and got some good wood on it and it was able to kind of sneak through his arm.”

And now Pulock and the Islanders have a 1-0 series lead heading into game two on Tuesday night in Tampa (8pm NBCSN) and his offensive contributions have been a big part of the Islanders’ march to the Stanley Cup Semifinals.

“When it comes playoff time, you need all lines going and that’s the reason that we’ve had success to get to this point,”.  “We just gotta keep growing our game.  There’s going to be adjustments made.  They’re going to make adjustments and they’re going to come hard in game two so we gotta be prepared for that.”

Islanders vs Lightning (Islanders lead 1-0)

Game 1…Sunday June 13th…Islanders 2 Lightning 1…

Game 2…Tuesday June 15th…Islanders at Lightning…8pm NBCSN

Game 3…Thursday June 17th…Lightning at Islanders…8pm NBCSN

Game 4…Saturday June 19th…Lightning at Islanders…8pm NBCSN

*Game 5…Monday June 21st…Islanders at Lightning…8pm NBCSN

*Game 6…Wednesday June 23rd…Lightning at Islanders…8pm NBCSN

*Game 7…Friday June 25th…Islanders at Lightning…8pm NBCSN

*If necessary

While Pulock was scoring goals like he would have liked during the regular season, he didn’t let his offensive drought affect the defensive side of his game.  Pulock was a +15 during the regular season and he dished out 15 assists to finish with 17 points.  In the playoffs, Pulock is a +4 and has also contributed two assists for a total of six points in 13 games.

UNIONDALE, NY – MAY 26: New York Islanders Defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) reacts to scoring a goal during the second period of Game Six of the First Round in the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders on May 26,2021, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire)

“He’s playing really a solid game like he has all year just the pucks are going in,” said Islanders Head Coach Barry Trotz.  “During the year, he was trying to actually score and now he’s just putting pucks to the net and he’s shooting it and they’re going in.  I don’t think there’s any change in his game.  He’s had a real solid season from game one.”

Pulock was drafted by the Islanders in the first round (15th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft.  He had some brilliant offensive seasons in junior hockey playing for Brandon in the Western Hockey League as he had eight goals and 34 assists for 42 points as a rookie in 2010-11.  The following season, in 2011-12, Pulock scored 19 goals to go along with 41 assists for 60 points and was a +33 and was named a WHL First Team All-Star.  Over his last two junior seasons (2012-13 and 2013-14), Pulock totaled 37 goals and 117 points before turning pro.

For the Islanders’ American Hockey League team in Bridgeport, Pulock scored 17 goals during the 2014-15 season and was named an AHL All-Star.  He made his NHL debut on February 28th, 2016 and scored his first Stanley Cup Playoff goal that helped the Islanders win game three of the opening round of the playoffs against the Florida Panthers.  Offense has been a big part of his game, but when he’s not finding the back of the net, he’s not losing sight of the big picture.

Especially with the Islanders enjoying success as a team.

BOSTON, MA – JUNE 07: New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) turns away from Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) during Game 5 of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders on June 7, 2021, at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire)

“I tried not to let that bother me in the regular season,” said Pulock.  “Just keep playing my game…play the right way.  Play good defensively and I knew it would come but obviously come playoff time it’s nice to contribute in that way…help out offensively.  Every goal is huge in the playoffs so it’s nice to get one or two.  Just want to keep that going.”

It’s more than one or two.  Pulock has turned the red light on four times, the most by an Islanders defenseman in the playoffs since Ken Morrow (5) and Denis Potvin (8) during the 1983 post-season.  That’s pretty good company for Pulock who has played a strong 200-foot game all season.  When it’s mattered the most, he’s made the adjustment to score some big goals for the Islanders who are now three wins away from their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in 37 years.

About the Author

Peter Schwartz

Peter covers the Islanders for New York Sports Day while also writing about general sports in the New York/New Jersey area. In addition to his column, Peter also hosts his “Schwartz On Sports” podcast as he interviews players, coaches, and other sports personalities. He is also currently a sports anchor for WFAN Radio, CBS Sports Radio, and WCBS 880 radio while also serving as the public address announcer for the New York Cosmos soccer club. Peter spent 8 years as the radio play by play voice for the New York Dragons of the Arena Football League. He was also the radio play by play announcer for the XFL’s NY/NJ Hitmen in 2001 and the radio play by play announcer for the New York Saints of the Major Indoor Lacrosse League from 1993 to 1996. You can follow Peter on Twitter at @SchwartzSports

Get connected with us on Social Media

Copyright © 2021 NYSportsDay - All rights reserved. About | Contact | Privacy Policy | Responsible Gaming