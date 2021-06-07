NY Baseball & Football

New York Islanders

Islanders Thrilled To Have Captain Anders Lee Back On The Ice

Written By: Peter Schwartz
Published: Jun 7, 2021
Updated: Jun 7, 2021
Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire

On May 28th, Islanders forward Mat Barzal was answering questions from reporters on a Zoom meeting as the Isles were getting ready to start round two against the Boston Bruins.  When he was asked about Captain Anders Lee still being around the team despite being out for the season with a knee injury, Barzal said something that certainly caught the attention of everyone who was on the Zoom.

“Seeing his progression, who knows if we get him back or not,” said Barzal.

I was on that Zoom and my first thought when I heard that was that perhaps the timetable for Lee’s return had changed.  Lee had been ruled out for the season, but now one had to wonder if perhaps there was now a chance that he could return later in the post-season.

A few minutes later, that theory was laid to rest.

“No, said Islanders Head Coach Barry Trotz.  “Same timetable.  You will not see him in the playoffs this year.”

PITTSBURGH, PA – FEBRUARY 20: New York Islanders center Anders Lee (27) skates in the NHL game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the New York Islanders on February 20, 2021, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire)

Lee continues to work hard in his rehab from an ACL injury suffered on March 11th during a 5-3 win over the Devils at Nassau Coliseum.  We haven’t heard from Lee since then, but he has been around the team on a regular basis, including during the playoffs.  In fact, he was the center of attention on Monday morning when he was on the ice at TD Bank Garden following the Islanders’ morning skate before game five against the Bruins.

Videos posted by reporters on social media created a lot of good vibrations throughout Islanders Country, but the reality is that the next time we see the Islanders’ Captain in a game, it will be next season.

“He’s back skating,” said Trotz following the Islanders 5-4 win over the Bruins in game five.  “He will not return in the playoffs.  Unless we play into September, he’s not playing.”

So, that basically rules out a “Wills Reed” type moment for the Islanders reminiscent of when the Knicks’ Captain walked out onto the court at Madison Square Garden before game seven of the 1970 NBA Finals against the Lakers.  The injured Reed hit his first two shot attempts for his only points of the game, but his presence sparked the Knicks to a win and their first NBA World Championship.

Lee is hoping to duplicate what injured Tampa Bay Lightning Captain Steven Stamkos did last season and that was skate out onto the ice in uniform to accept and hoist the Stanley Cup.  But, for now, Lee will continue to be around the Islanders and show support for his teammates and coaches.

UNIONDALE, NY – MARCH 07: New York Islanders Center Mathew Barzal (13) and New York Islanders Left Wing Anthony Beauavillier (18) and New York Islanders Right Wing Jordan Eberle (7) congratulate New York Islanders Left Wing Anders Lee (27) for scoring a goal during the second period of the National Hockey League game between the Buffalo Sabres and the New York Islanders on March 7, 2021, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY. (Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire)

“He’s been out for a while but he’s still our Captain,” said Islanders forward Jordan Eberle.  “He’s a big part of this team in the locker room and his voice resonates.  To have him here, it’s just so good…the morale of the group and having him around seeing him around it makes it a lot better.”

Without Lee, the Islanders were able to make the playoffs and are now just one win away from getting to the NHL’s final four for the second straight season.  He still has a lot of work to do in terms of his rehab and returning to the Islanders next season, but for the moment he is doing everything he can to help the team off the ice.

“You see how he’s putting in the work, how he’s supporting the guys and he’s around,” said Trotz.  “A really good influence on the whole group and that’s what leadership is.  It’s really encouraging.  He’s putting in the work but he has a long road.  He had a very tragic injury and a very serious one so he’s going to put some long hard hours in all summer.”

Those long hard hours for Anders Lee might be a little easier if the Islanders are able to win the Stanley Cup, but however the season turns out, all of that hard work will certainly pay off when he is able to finally rejoin his teammates on the ice for training camp and ultimately for the start of next season when the Islanders move into their new home UBS Arena at Belmont Park.  Seeing Lee on the ice Monday morning had to be inspiring for the Islanders players who have the utmost respect for him as a player, a Captain, and as a human being.

It was an indication that we are getting closer to seeing number 27 getting back to his office in the dirty areas in front of the goal and helping the Islanders win hockey games.

 

About the Author

Peter Schwartz

Peter covers the Islanders for New York Sports Day while also writing about general sports in the New York/New Jersey area. In addition to his column, Peter also hosts his “Schwartz On Sports” podcast as he interviews players, coaches, and other sports personalities. He is also currently a sports anchor for WFAN Radio, CBS Sports Radio, and WCBS 880 radio while also serving as the public address announcer for the New York Cosmos soccer club. Peter spent 8 years as the radio play by play voice for the New York Dragons of the Arena Football League. He was also the radio play by play announcer for the XFL’s NY/NJ Hitmen in 2001 and the radio play by play announcer for the New York Saints of the Major Indoor Lacrosse League from 1993 to 1996. You can follow Peter on Twitter at @SchwartzSports

