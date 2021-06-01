New York Giants 2021 NFL Season Betting Preview

Based on how the New York Giants have played in recent years, many fans would say it does not take much to figure out how to bet on the Giants. You bet against them. Occasionally you will get one wrong, and they will win a game.

But we are talking about a team that has lost 10+ games in four years running.

However, the 2021 New York Giants may not be your daddy’s New York Football Giants. As crazy as it sounds, these guys might be good. While the sports betting odds at popular sportsbooks including BetMGM NY, FanDuel NY do not give the Giants much of a chance to win, that just means betting on them may have value.

Odds For The New York Giants: 2021/22 BetMGM DraftKings PointsBet To Win The NFC east +500 +350 +400 To Win The NFC +3500 +2800 +3300 To Win The Super Bowl +8000 +6600 +6600 To Make/Miss The Playoffs +225/-275 +210/-265 +225/-286

New York Giants 2021 Season Preview

It is not hard to understand why oddsmakers do not have much confidence in the Giants. Except for a playoff season in 2016, the Giants have done nothing since winning the Super Bowl in 2011. Based on how they played last season, there is not much reason to believe things will be different this year.

But if you take a closer look at their 2020 season and the moves they have made in the offseason, there is potential.

Offensively, the Giants were a wreck in 2020. Their offensive line was terrible (31st, according to PFF). The stats made their running game look better than it was (19th; 110.5 yards/game). Only the Jets put points on the board at a slower pace (31st; 17.5 points/game).

You can place the blame on many different aspects of the game. Injuries and Nate Solder opting out hurt the offensive line. Saquon Barkley’s season-ending injury killed the running game. As for the passing game, Daniel Jones struggled and the wide receivers’ room lacked talent.

Barkley should be back this season, so there is hope for the run game. If Andrew Thomas and Will Hernandez can start living up to their pre-draft hype, there is hope for the offensive line (assuming Nate Solder is as good as ever).

As for the passing game, the Giants invested heavily in it via the draft and free agency. They used a first-round pick on Florida standout Kadarius Toney and handed Kenny Golladay $72 million (over four years) to leave Detroit. John Ross could end up being a free agent steal if he can stay healthy.

Between free agent pick-up Kyle Rudolph and Evan Engram, they should always have at least one good tight end available. The only question mark is whether Daniel Jones can elevate his game—but it is a big question.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Giants were not bad last season (12th in total yards allowed per game— 349.3; ninth in points allowed—22.3). Their overall performance will likely benefit just from the offense staying on the field longer.

They added a bunch of guys via free agency and the draft, which should give the defense depth if not improve it.

Predictions And Betting Recommendations

The Giants did surprisingly little to improve their dreadful offensive line during the offseason. But what they do this year will depend on one thing—the progression of Daniel Jones. According to his PFF grades, he did make a nice jump from his rookie season to last year (65.9 to 78.4).

Jones was also one of the better deep ball throwers in the league. With the targets at his disposal this season, the potential for growth in the passing game is immense.

If that potential can be realized, there is reason to believe the New York Giants have an outside shot at qualifying for one of the wildcard spots. Eight wins were enough to be eligible for a playoff spot last year in the NFC.

Five of last season’s ten losses were by eight points or less. If the offense was even a little more capable last season, they might have taken a couple of those games. With the improvements they made to the offense in the offseason, it is not hard to imagine them winning two or three of those tight games.

But to win the division, it will likely take at least ten wins (if not more). As for winning the conference or Super Bowl— the idea of the Giants doing either is the definition of a longshot (and not the kind that has even a remote shot of paying off).

Consider putting a little (emphasis on little) down on the Giants to win the NFC East at +500. But the better (and less risky—but still somewhat risky) would be to take the Giants to make the playoffs.