Islanders Set For Three Game Series With The Capitals That Could Decide The East

Not long after the Islanders pulled back into a tie with the Washington Capitals for first place in the East Division with Tuesday’s 6-1 win over the Rangers at Nassau Coliseum, the Islanders quickly turned their attention towards what lies ahead. After a day off on Wednesday, the Islanders will begin a stretch of three straight games against the Capitals starting Thursday night at “The Barn” and continuing on Saturday night at the Coliseum with the finale being next Tuesday in Washington.

There are six big points at stake and perhaps more if any of the games require more than sixty minutes to decide a winner and the Islanders are now laser focused on the task at hand.

“You have to find a way to turn the page quickly whether you have a good one or a bad one,” said Islanders forward Josh Bailey who scored two goals and added an assist on Tuesday night in his return to the lineup after missing two games.

“I think when you have a good one, you try to ride that wave forward and keep that confidence and we’ll look to do that. It’s not going to be easy. Washington and us have had some tough games this year and I’m sure Thursday will be no different.”

These three games between the Islanders and Capitals will be huge but there are also other teams involved in the fight for first in the East Division. The Islanders and Capitals have 62 points while the Pittsburgh Penguins are one point back with 61 and the Boston Bruins are four points behind the Isles and Caps with 58. The primary goal is to maintain one of the top four spots in the division and clinch a playoff spot, but first place is certainly an objective as well.

With Tuesday’s win, the Islanders not only picked up two big points, but they also took two points away from the Rangers who are trying to catch the Bruins for the fourth playoff spot and currently trail by six points.

“They don’t always come easy,” said Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau. “Especially at this time when everyone is trying to make a push for the playoffs and we’re trying to keep our spot.”

The entire 56 game NHL schedule this season is being played within a revised geographical divisional alignment. That format has made just about every game feel like a playoff contest for the Islanders, especially against their crosstown rivals the Rangers as well as their traditional Metropolitan Division rivals like the Capitals and Penguins. So, given the physical nature of these games, sometimes it takes some intangibles in order to secure each precious point. With that in mind, forwards Michael Dal Colle and Leo Komarov have played important roles in these back-to-back wins over the Flyers and Rangers.

And it’s expected they’ll be called upon to be a part of these three big games against the Capitals.

“They put honest efforts in and they play an honest game,” said Islanders Head Coach Barry Trotz of Dal Colle and Komarov. “Leo is a real honest player. He’s a pain in the rear end to play against and he plays that heavy game.”

The Islanders haven’t finished in first place since winning the 1987-88 Patrick Division title and they certainly have a shot to end that drought this season. The division will not be decided after these three games, especially with the Penguins and Bruins still in the mix, but the Islanders are feeling pretty good about themselves right now. After those back-to-back losses in Boston, the Islanders came up with a huge overtime win in Philadelphia and followed that up with a blowout win over the Rangers.

With their magic number to clinch a playoff spot down to 8 points over the Flyers and 11 points over the Rangers, these three games against the Capitals are huge for the Islanders for two reasons. First, they can continue to refine their game against a quality opponent and inch closer to punching their ticket to the playoffs. And second, it’s a chance for them to separate themselves from Washington and put themselves in a better position to win the division.

