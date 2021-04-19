NY Baseball & Football

Schwartz On Sports: Premier Lacrosse League Star Connor Farrell

Written By: Peter Schwartz
Published: Apr 19, 2021
Updated: Apr 19, 2021
Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

Long Island native Connor Farrell, a face-off specialist with Chrome LC of the Premier Lacrosse League, joins Peter to talk about the upcoming 2021 PLL season including the weekend of July 2-4 when there will be five games at Hofstra University.

FOXBOROUGH, MA – JUNE 01: Archers LC faceoff Stephen Kelly (10) and Chrome LC midfield Connor Farrell (25) wait as the referee adjusts a face off during a Premier Lacrosse League game between Archers LC and Chrome LC on June 1, 2019, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire)
NY Sports Day
About the Author

Peter Schwartz

Peter covers the Islanders for New York Sports Day while also writing about general sports in the New York/New Jersey area. In addition to his column, Peter also hosts his “Schwartz On Sports” podcast as he interviews players, coaches, and other sports personalities. He is also currently a sports anchor for WFAN Radio, CBS Sports Radio and WCBS 880 radio while also serving as the public address announcer for the New York Cosmos soccer club. Peter spent 8 years as the radio play by play voice for the New York Dragons of the Arena Football League. He was also the radio play by play announcer for the XFL’s NY/NJ Hitmen in 2001 and the radio play by play announcer for the New York Saints of the Major Indoor Lacrosse League from 1993 to 1996.

