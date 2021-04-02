Karpin’s Korner: Mets’ Fans Want A Dynasty, Be-Gleyber the Point

NYSportsdaywire

Mets’ fans have gotten sick and tired of hearing about the Yankees history and their multiple dynasties. They want a dynasty of their own.

The Mets have never had a dynasty, but how many teams have.

So what defines a dynasty in baseball?

Giants won three World Series titles in five seasons, yet are not really considered a dynasty. During their impressive run the Giants failed to do something that would put them in the category of a dynasty and that’s win two in a row.

The Mets have never won two straight World Series, much less made two consecutive appearances in the fall classic. There has been only two times in franchise history that the Mets have had back-to-back post season appearances. 1999 and 2000, 2015 and 2016. Both those times, the Mets were in the World Series at least one of those years but never back-to-back.

The Mets’ team that emerged in the mid-1980’s was probably the best chance in franchise history to have a shot at putting together enough championships to be labeled a dynasty.

After a down period in the late 1970’s that was keyed by the “Midnight Massacre” in 1977, the Mets returned to contention, beginning in 1983 with the promotion of Darryl Strawberry and the emergence of Dwight Gooden in 1984. The culmination of that return occurred in 1986 when the 108-win Mets went all the way to the second World Series championship in franchise history.

The Mets were winners, they were young, they were talented and the expectations were that they would win some more, but that crew from 1986 never saw the World Series again.

Building a dynasty is not easy and it doesn’t start without winning a first World Series championship.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor got the most expensive contract in franchise history and it’s given the Mets an elite player who could be the best at that position to ever wear the “Orange and Blue.” Lindor is someone who could be the key to putting a consistent winner on the field.

With Lindor locked up for the next 11 years, and with this roster that’s been constructed, the Mets have a chance to be a consistent winner.

Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres is going to have to deal with being heavily scrutinized for his play at shortstop until he can silence the critics. He didn’t get off to a good start in that department in the opener. I, for one, think he can be capable enough, but the opener was not a good look.

There were two plays that were used as fodder for the argument that Torres is better off as a second-baseman. You can argue both those plays could’ve been made, but to make an assumption to fit a narrative is not correct.

On the first play, Torres made a slide to try and back hand a ball that went under his glove. Does a shortstop, who is perceived to be a better fielder, make that play. Maybe? Maybe not.

The other play came in the top of the ninth.

Torres moved to his left on a grounder towards the middle. The ball did come up on him a little and he trapped it against his chest. It took him an extra second to get a grip on the ball, which probably costs him the play. Once he did secure the ball in his hand, he fired it low to first base.

Torres did not take a good route on that play. Yankee Mgr. Aaron Boone seconded that thought after the game. “Just not an aggressive enough angle,” Boone said.

The 24-year old allowed the ball to play him and that probably helped contribute to the hop that altered the play. He needs to show a little more urgency on those plays and be in an attack mode, if he’s going to quell the criticism.

Like Gary Sanchez, if Torres is playing up to his potential at the dish, then the negativity around him will lessen.

Opening Day Impressions:

Yankees got enough pitching, but lacked clutch hitting to lose their opener. Sound familiar?

I get the feeling that fans will not be embracing the “extra inning rule.” Last season, they put up with it because of the extenuating circumstances, but three games were decided in extra innings on opening day and the reaction to the rule was not positive. Now, much of that criticism came from the fan bases of the teams that lost.

If they really want to use this rule in the spirit of what it was intended, then start using the automatic runner on second with the 13th inning, if a game gets that far.

Announcers need to learn the rules.

During the Dodgers/Rockies game, Justin Turner was on first base with one out when Cody Bellinger hit a ball towards left center field. Rockies left fielder Raisel Tapia jumped and had the ball in his glove, but it slipped out and over the wall for a home run. Turner, who was already around second base, thought the ball was caught. He retouched second base and in-between second and first, was passed by Bellinger who is out for passing the runner.

After the announcers recognized that, “Bellinger passed Turner,” one of the them said, “This is gonna go in the book as a solo homer.” Sorry guy, that’s not correct.

Eventually, they did get it right, but it would be helpful for some of these announcers to peruse the rule book every once in a while.