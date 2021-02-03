“The Weeknd” Is The First Concert Announced For Islanders’ Future New Home UBS Arena

New York Islanders/UBS Arena

It’s not going to be the first concert in the Islanders’ new home, but it was announced on Wednesday that Grammy Award-winning artist “The Weeknd” will perform at UBS Arena at Belmont Park on April 7th, 2022 marking the first concert announcement for the $1.1 billion dollar arena that is current under construction. The show will be part of his “After Hours” World Tour and tickets for the concert will go on sale this Monday, February 8th at 10am at www.TheWeeknd.com/Tour.

“No way!” said Islanders forward Mat Barzal when he was told about the concert during a Zoom meeting with reporters on Wednesday. “I didn’t know that. That is sweet. I love his music. He’s super and just love the pace of his music. He’s got some great songs. I’ll definitely be there if we’re in town and got the day off. That will be a fun one.”

If all goes according to plan, April 7th, 2022 will be near the end of the 2021-22 NHL regular season, the inaugural season for the Islanders at UBS Arena. So, if things work out and the concert takes place on an off-day for the Islanders and they’re not on a road trip, then Barzal and the rest of his teammates will be in luck.

“The Weeknd”, who will perform at halftime of Super Bowl LV this Sunday in Tampa, Florida, is on the Billboard Top 100 with the song “Blinding Lights” for the record breaking 47th week in the Top 10 over a year after it’s release and the song has been in the Top 5 for 38 weeks. His new career-spanning project “The Highlights” will be available starting this Friday, February 5th.

Now the question is…who will be the musical act for the first ever concert at UBS Arena?

I don’t know for sure, but I’ve got a gut feeling it could be someone who knows how to play the piano!