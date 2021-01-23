Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs Odds

The Buffalo Bills are back in the AFC Championship game for the first time since 1994, while the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions – setting the stage for what’s sure to be an epic conference title game.

Before you place your bets on the AFC Championship, check out our complete game preview below as we cover everything from recent trends, how to bet, and more.

How to Bet on the Bills vs. Chiefs ACF Championship Game

Bills vs. Chiefs Game Preview

The Bills are red hot riding an 8-game winning streak and the Chiefs have been one of the top teams in the league all year but their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, is coming off a concussion injury he suffered last week versus the Browns.

The Chiefs, who were 14-2 in the regular season, are known for their offensive capabilities. But the Bills’ offense can hold their own. Both teams ranked in the top 5 this year in terms of total points per game. The defenses are also fairly even on paper. During the postseason the Bills defense has given up an average of 13 total points per game as opposed to 17 points allowed per game by the Chiefs defense.

These two teams last met during Week 6 of the regular season, with the Chiefs winning by a score of 26-17. And these two teams last met in the postseason in the 1994 AFC Championship game, when the Bills won to advance to their fourth straight Super Bowl.

FanDuel Bills vs Chiefs Odds

Team Point Spread Moneyline Total Bills +3 (-102) +144 O 54.5 (-115) Chiefs -3 (-120) -172 U 54.5 (-105)

DraftKings Bills vs Chiefs Odds

Team Point Spread Moneyline Total Bills +3.5 (-117) +155 O 54.5 (-109) Chiefs -3.5 (-104) -177 U 54.5 (-112)

How to Watch the Bills vs. Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 24th

Time: 6:40 PM EST

Location: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

TV: CBS

AFC Championship Injury Report

On Friday, the Bills listed defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Gabriel Davis as questionable. Butler is dealing with a quad injury while Davis has an ankle injury. Wideouts Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs were participants in practice after being limited earlier in the week.

The story for Kansas City is Patrick Mahomes, who is overcoming a concussion injury and turf toe. He is on track to play but it remains to be seen if he will be 100% in the game. Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has been ruled out of Sunday’s game due to a high ankle sprain.

Additionally, the Chiefs listed CB Bashuad Breeland, CB Rashad Fenton, WR Sammy Watkins, RB Le’Veon Bell, and RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire as questionable on their final injury report.

Implied Win Probability

For those of you who don’t know, implied win probability is the “true percentage” chance of an outcome, in this case, it’s winning the AFC Championship, based on a mathematical formula leveraging the betting odds.

At DraftKings, the implied win probability for the Chiefs is 64% while the implied win probability for the Bills is 39%. FanDuel’s odds are slightly different. The implied win probability for the Chiefs, per FanDuel, is 63% and for the Bills, it’s 41%.

Betting Trends