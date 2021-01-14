Beesley Reese Remembers Ray Perkins

Ray Perkins, the head coach who led the Giants to the 1981 playoffs after the franchise failed to make the postseason for nearly two decades, died December 9 at the age of 79.

“This guy kicked us in the butt,” former Giants safety Beasley Reece told NY Sports Day. “We hadn’t been in the playoffs in 18 years.”

The Giants were at their low point 1978, the sixth losing season in a row, including the Miracle at the Meadowlands loss to the Eagles. Wellington and Tim Mara were feuding over front office matters.

Commissioner Pete Rozelle recommended the team hire George Young as general manager. Young had been a coach with the Colts when Perkins was a tight end in Baltimore and hired the 37-year-old, who had been an assistant with the Patriots and Chargers.

The country club days of the Giants has ended.

“You want to talk about over,” Reece said. “It was a new day … He took us to another place.”

The practices were grueling. Reece remembers ambulances near the practice field which would often be gone by the end of the afternoon, with a Giant inside.

“You have to be extremely well-conditioned to play for Coach Perkins,” he said.

Perkins had played for Bear Bryant at Alabama and Reece, who grew up in Texas, said he understood the intensity, though it didn’t endear the coach to many of his teammates.

“A lot of guys didn’t like the old school southern mentality,” Reece said, adding, “He ran us to death. If you weren’t from that type of football factory, where it’s like a religion, a lot of people didn’t understand it.”

That didn’t mean Perkins was unreasonable. Reece once woke up Perkins at 5:30 in the morning to tell him he was going to become a father. The coach paid for his traveling expenses and gave his player two days off as Reece went from Pace University to Dallas to watch his son being born.