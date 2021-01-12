Baltimore Ravens Vs. Buffalo Bills Odds & Betting Preview

With the conclusion of wild card weekend in the NFL, fans can now look forward to the divisional round match-ups. It’s hard to argue that there is a better matchup this weekend than the red hot Buffalo Bills versus Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

If you’re looking to bet on the NFL, specifically the Ravens vs. Bills game, look no further, as we have a full-game preview and breakdown of the betting odds.

How To Bet On The Ravens Vs. Bills Game

To legally bet on the Ravens vs. Bills, you must first decide on an online sportsbook to register with. The top two mobile sports betting options for New York residents are DraftKings and FanDuel, which are both available online in neighboring New Jersey (and Pennsylvania).

You must first sign-up by inputting basic information such as your name, email, phone, birthdate, etc. Next, you will be asked to deposit funds into your account. If you are a new player, be sure to take advantage of any welcome bonuses during this part of the process by entering your promo code. Once the registration process is complete and your funds are deposited, you’ll be ready to bet on the Bills vs. Ravens and the rest of the NFL games this weekend.

Ravens vs. Bills Game Preview

Last week, the Ravens exacted revenge on the Tennessee Titans (who eliminated the Ravens during last year’s playoffs), winning by a final score of 20 to 13, while the Bills fought off the Colts’ late rally to win 27 to 24.

Both teams are coming into this game red hot and playing consistent, good football. The Ravens were 6-5 and since then have won 6 games in a row and the Bills are on a 7-game winning streak of their own.

These two teams last met in 2019, with the Ravens winning by a score of 24 to 17 but Buffalo’s defense was fairly effective against Lamar Jackson (who went on to win the league MVP award) limiting him to just 145 yards passing and 40 yards rushing. Saturday night’s game in New York will surely be fun to watch.

Ravens vs. Bills Betting Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Team Point Spread Moneyline Total Ravens +1.5 (-108) +108 O 50 (-113) Bills -1.5 (-113) -122 U 50 (-108)

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds

Team Point Spread Moneyline Total Ravens +1.5 (-110) +104 O 50 (-110) Bills -1.5 (-110) -122 U 50 (-110)

How To Watch The Ravens Vs. Bills

Date: Saturday, January 16th

Time: 8:15 PM EST

Location: Bills Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

TV: NBC

NFL Divisional Round Injury Report

Currently, the injury report has not been released to the press, but teams will send out their updated report sometime on Tuesday, January 12th.

The bills listed both Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley as questionable throughout the week ahead of their wild card game and the Ravens listed D.J. Fluker, Marlon Humphrey, Willie Snead IV, Patrick Mekari, Yannick Ngakoue, and Jimmy Smith as questionable last week.

Implied Win Probability

In sports betting, implied win probability requires you to take the figurative odds that a sportsbook has on a game and use a set mathematical formula to arrive at the determined probability of an outcome (the true percentage chance).

When looking at DraftKings, currently, their odds are showing that the Ravens have a 35% chance of winning the game and the Bills have a 55% chance of winning the game. And at FanDuel, their current odds are showing that the Ravens have a 49% chance of winning and the Bills have a 55% chance of winning.

