Designated Hitters Matter, DUH!

By: Aris Sakellaridis

The lack of common sense among the human race is something that our nation is truly ignoring. It is now spreading into another field. That of Major League Baseball. There are free agents looking to get signed for the 2021 season and beyond. A few of these unsigned players are designated hitters. As of today, MLB has not decided if the DH will be a part of the National League. That leaves fifteen teams out of the running for these players to negotiate with. Let me just add a U in between the DH and create the world DUH!

What the hell is MLB waiting for? This decision of having the DH in both leagues should have been decided before the signing process started. Veteran players like Nelson Cruz, Edwin Encarnacion, Marcell Ozuna and Michael Brantley have only the American League teams to negotiate with. That cuts their chances of hooking up with a roster spot for 2021 in half.

Does MLB realize this, or is it trying to send a message to these still productive hitters? The message being, retire already! Brantley is still a bonafide .300 hitter, Ozuna led the National League in home runs and runs batted in. He also finished third in batting with a .338 average. Another free agent who is turning into a “Boy Wonder” is Nelson Cruz, who at the age of 40, compiled a .303 BA With 16 homers and 33 RBI’s.

This once great game has turned ANALytically for the young. Maybe MLB doesn’t want these “geezers” taking anymore at bats. It might interfere with the ANALytical philosophies of the geeks who are running this once great game.

MLB needs to DUH, Wake up! They need to use their common sense and announce that the DH will become universal, or would they rather have a $300 million pitcher like Clayton Kershaw sliding on the bases, when he’s lucky enough to get on base, DUH!