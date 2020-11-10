NY Baseball & Football

New York Riptide

Schwartz On Sports: Nick Sakiewicz

Written By: Peter Schwartz
Published: Nov 10, 2020
Updated: Nov 10, 2020

National Lacrosse League Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz joins Peter to talk about the league’s plan for a 2021 season and the New York Riptide heading into their 2nd NLL season.

About the Author

Peter Schwartz

Peter covers the Islanders for New York Sports Day while also writing about general sports in the New York/New Jersey area. In addition to his column, Peter also hosts his “Schwartz On Sports” podcast as he interviews players, coaches, and other sports personalities. He is also currently a sports anchor for WFAN Radio, CBS Sports Radio and WCBS 880 radio while also serving as the public address announcer for the New York Cosmos soccer club. Peter spent 8 years as the radio play by play voice for the New York Dragons of the Arena Football League. He was also the radio play by play announcer for the XFL’s NY/NJ Hitmen in 2001 and the radio play by play announcer for the New York Saints of the Major Indoor Lacrosse League from 1993 to 1996.

