Islanders Hire Four More Executives For UBS Arena Team

On Wednesday, the Islanders announced some new hires to the UBS Arena team in this press release…

UBS ARENA CONTINUES TO GROW LEADERSHIP TEAM AHEAD OF FALL 2021 OPENING

Industry veterans Sciortino, Shulman, Brown and Parry bring decades of sports

and entertainment management experience to UBS Arena

Oct. 14, 2020

NEW YORK – UBS Arena, the metropolitan area’s most anticipated, cutting-edge live entertainment and sports venue,

and New York Arena Partners continue to add to their impressive leadership roster by naming four veteran executives to

the team. Mark Shulman has joined as Senior Vice President of Programming; Michael Sciortino as Senior Vice President

of Operations & Assistant General Manager; Ethan Brown as Senior Vice President of Marketing & Community Relations;

and Zane Parry as Vice President of Finance for UBS Arena.

“Mark and Michael both have an incredibly strong background in the sports and entertainment industry, which will lend itself perfectly as

we get ready to open in the fall of 2021,” said Hank Abate, President of Arena Operations at UBS Arena. “Their addition to our leadership

team completes our powerhouse of executives across both the sports and entertainment sectors at the arena.”

“Ethan brings a wealth of marketing experience to our group, including his shared responsibilities with the New York Islanders and previous

leadership roles with Pacers Sports & Entertainment and Unilever, which will be invaluable as we build our generation’s last great arena in

New York,” added Tom Pistore, President of Commercial Operations at UBS Arena.

With 25 years of experience, Shulman has managed a variety of impressive projects including music festivals, major venue developments,

and high-profile stadium concerts. Prior to joining the UBS Arena team, Mark established the AEG office in New York, where he expanded

the footprint into multiple cities through acquisitions and booking partnerships. As Senior Vice President of the East Coast, he supervised

thousands of mainstream concert bookings, while promoting several national tours and shows at MetLife Stadium, The Great Lawn in

Central Park, Madison Square Garden, and Radio City Music Hall. Through his successful time at AEG, Mark has worked with high-profile

artists from Prince, Phish, and Jay-Z to JLo, Fall Out Boy and Paul McCartney. Mark is also a member of the recently established

Advisory Board for the NYC Mayor’s Office of Citywide Events, focused on the impact of COVID-19 and developing new safety guidelines

for all events.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the entertainment team at UBS Arena,” remarked Shulman. “The music industry is poised to have an incredible

resurgence and we anticipate consumers and fans to be yearning to experience live entertainment by the time UBS Arena is open next fall.

UBS Arena concert-goers will be able to enjoy one of the most impressive, high-profile music lineups available.”

Over the past two years, Sciortino was working as the Vice President of Operations at Golden State’s Chase Center, where he was

responsible for the day-to-day operations, including overseeing all back of house operations. He has a combined 12 years of experience

working in New York City as head of facility and event services at Madison Square Garden, bolstered by prior experience with the New

York Islanders at the Nassau Coliseum.

“I’m excited to be back here in New York working with this team at UBS Arena,” said Sciortino. “This is a long time coming for the

New York Islanders and their fans. The team deserves a state of the art facility and a true place to call home.”

Brown has worked with the New York Islanders Hockey Club for the past year and a half in his marketing and community relations

leadership role. Before that, the 20-year veteran lent his expertise to Pacers Sports & Entertainment for three years where he oversaw all

marketing for properties including the Indiana Pacers, Indiana Fever, Pacers Gaming, Ft. Wayne MadAnts, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, and the

Pacers Foundation.

“I’m eager to work alongside this outstanding and experienced team to market and deliver the next premier sports and entertainment

venue for New York,” said Brown. “Our deep commitment to the local community and serving our fans further lays the foundation for what

will be a world-class destination that New Yorkers across the Tri-State area deserve.”

Parry joined the UBS Arena staff in June and brings with him almost 20 years of arena and entertainment experience. He began his career

as Finance Manager of the Times Union Center in Albany, NY. Previous experience also includes opening Barclays Center in Brooklyn as

the Director of Finance, followed most recently by his role as US Financial Controller for the Ambassador Theatre Group, helping with the

transition from domestic to international-based ownership.