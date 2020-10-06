Islanders and UBS Arena Score Big Sponsorship Deal With Northwell Health

There’s still one more season of Islanders hockey at Nassau Coliseum, but the excitement continues to build towards the team’s inaugural season at UBS Arena which is scheduled to open for the 2021-22 NHL campaign. While the process of selling season tickets, premium seats, and suites is well underway, the team and the arena is also securing sponsorship partners and they have struck a ten-year founding sponsorship deal with Northwell Health, New York’s largest healthcare provider and private employer.

This deal, which adds to the relationship that the Islanders already enjoy with Northwell Health, the official healthcare sponsor of the team and the title sponsor of the Islanders’ practice facility at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, will see the Islanders, UBS Arena and Northwell Health co-develop community-based wellness programming.

“We are proud to align ourselves with New York’s newest premier sports and entertainment venue,” said Michael Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health. “New York, and especially Long Island, is home to thousands of our patients as well as our employees. With 25,000 employees living near UBS Arena alone, this partnership allows us to reinforce our commitment to serving the community and we look forward to developing future health and wellness programming with UBS Arena and the New York Islanders.”

Islanders’ New Home Will Keep The Team, Staff, and Fans Safe And Healthy:

The Islanders, UBS Arena and Northwell Health will combine forces that will include key pillars of health, nutrition and physical activity. These efforts will play a critical role for millions of people in terms of future welfare. As the world continues to navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping the Islanders players, coaches, staff and fans along with the staff at UBS Arena is the top priority

As construction continues alongside Belmont Park, the future home of the Islanders will employ a mix of industry-leading sanitation technologies that will be paired with operational, staffing, contactless technology and cleaning solutions that will ensure the health and safety of patrons and staff in Islanders Country.

“UBS Arena will be ready to welcome fans back to arenas, ensuring an unrivaled, distinctive live entertainment experience that is reflective of our commitment to unmatched service, safety and sanitization,” said Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group and leader of the arena project.“ Planned top-of-the-line sanitization efforts from medical grade HEPA filtration, to UV light systems, and disinfecting solutions that have proven safe and effective in large-scale public spaces will ensure future guests peace of mind.”

UBS Arena Looking To Rate High For Wellness, Health, and Safety:

UBS Arena is also being planned and built with the goal of achieving WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management from the International Well Being Institute (IWBI). The arena is making a commitment to follow CDC, New York State Department of Health, and Nassau County Department of Health recommended guidelines with the goal of ensuring that the building with have an environment that will make the guests comfortable so that they can enjoy Islanders hockey, other sporting events and live entertainment.

“Northwell has been an invaluable supporter of the New York Islanders for nearly 20 years and we couldn’t be more excited for them to strengthen their partnership with the team through the new UBS Arena project,” said Jon Ledecky, Co-Owner of the New York Islanders.

As the countdown continues towards opening night for UBS Arena in the fall of 2021, there will continue to be a lot of exciting milestones and announcements. With the Islanders coming off of a run to the Eastern Conference Final, the imminent completion of the UBS Arena roof, and the announcement of the sponsorship deal with Northwell Health, the excitement of the Islanders’ future home is building.