Schwartz: Islanders Fans Flock To Area Bars And Restaurants For Some Swag

Over the last couple of years, Islanders fans have had good reason to be excited.

In September of 2018, new Islanders Head Coach Barry Trotz was getting his team ready for a new season. Then, in September of 2019, fans in Islanders Country were pumped for the new season after reaching the second round of the playoffs in 2018-19.

And now, here in September of 2020, the Islanders find themselves in the Eastern Conference Final as they made their way through the Florida Panthers, Washington Capitals, and Philadelphia Flyers in the Toronto bubble before moving on to the Edmonton bubble to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. There’s no question that the Nassau Coliseum would be rocking if this was a normal situation, but the Islanders are feeling the energy from their fans back home on Long Island via social media and videos sent in that are being shown on the video screens in the arena.

But on Saturday, following the Islanders’ game three win over Tampa Bay, the organization showed the love back to their fans by giving away an exclusive “I ❤ NY” Islanders t-shirt across the tri-state area at a number of bars and restaurants including the Blue Line Deli in Huntington, Miller’s Ale House in Levittown, Offside Tavern in Manhattan, and Oyster Bay Brewing Company. Another pickup location was the Northwell Health Ice Center at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, the Islanders official practice facility.

The fans lined up at each location to pick up the gear as they wore masks, and practiced social distancing.

In addition to the t-shirts, Islanders fans that registered on-line also scored a free car flag and lawn sign. The Islanders are in a conference final for the first time since 1993 and if they can get past the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Islanders would advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1984.

It’s been a long time since Islanders Country has experienced this kind of excitement and those who were lucky to snag all that swag on Saturday will certainly be in front of their televisions on Sunday hoping to watch the Islanders pull even against the Lightning.