McDonald: It’s Already A Long Season For The Jets

Opening day, should at least give some sort of hope for any fan base.

After one quarter of the Jets, 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, you pretty much wanted to turn the page until next season.

Yes, the score was closer than the game and many a Jet fan can thank goodness that they don’t have to travel to East Rutherford this year to watch this futility.

“First off, we didn’t execute the way that we wanted to, especially in the first half, said quarterback Sam Darnold. “I put that on my shoulders. I missed way too many throws today. We had opportunities and I just missed guys. We’ve got to look at the tape and see what happened, but I just flat-out missed guys and that’s on me. And so I’ve got to be better and we’ve got to execute better. It’s as simple as that.”

Simply said, but not done. Darnold was not good today. His stats didn’t look that bad (21-35, 215 yards with a TD and INT) but still the stats were like the score. Most of the numbers came after the Jets were down 21-0, which we call in the business garbage time.

“We did not, when we had opportunities to make plays, we didn’t make them,” said head coach Adam Gase. “I thought there were some things that, I felt like the line gave us enough time. We were not good in the passing game today, especially early. I felt like we did some good stuff later. The touchdown was something that I was excited about.”

Now make no mistake. The Bills are a really good team and it’s starting to look like they got the best quarterback in the 2018 draft with Josh Allen (33-46, 312 yards.) The Bills were able to move the ball at will and probably should have scored more points.

“We wanted to start off and get the ball into our playmakers’ hands outside and let them do their thing,” Allen said. “But we still have to find more ways to get into the end zone. We left too many points out there. I take that responsibility on myself.”

Thanks Josh, we needed to scapegoat the Bills performance. We definitely appreciate it. Hummm.

Ok back to the facts. Gase was supposed to put it together this year. Darnold learned the system last year and gained some valuable experience during the second half. Yet, today, he looked like a clueless rookie. This is his third season. He is supposed to come into his own. To make a comparison, Eli Manning was winning a Super Bowl during his third full season as a starter. Darnold is starting to look like another Jet bust.

Now, there are 15 more games left, but do you have enough confidence in this Jet team to turn it around. Seriously, where are the gimmes here? In fact, many a team is looking at the Jets on its schedule and breathing a sigh of relief.

And until they prove otherwise, it’s going to be a long season for them.

Thank goodness no one has to be at MetLife to witness it.

Photo: Joshua Sarner/Icon Sportswire