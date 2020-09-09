Schwartz: Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello Named A Finalist For Jim Gregory Award

Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello was named a finalist for the 2020 Jim Gregory Award on Monday, an award given annually to the General Manager of the Year in the National Hockey League. The other finalists, along with Lamoriello, are Julien BriseBois of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars. The winner will be announced prior to game four of the Western Conference Final between Vegas and Dallas on Saturday September 12th.

Currently in his second season with the Islanders, Lamoriello made a number of key moves this season that has helped the Islanders reach the Eastern Conference Final including the signing of free agent forward Derick Brassard and the trading deadline acquisitions of defenseman Andy Greene and forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Under Lamoriello’s leadership, the Islanders have a regular season record of 83-50-17 over the past two years and they have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs both seasons.

A three-time Stanley Cup Champion is General Manger of the New Jersey Devils (1995, 2000 and 2003), Lamoriello was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009. He has an all-time regular season record of 1,294-179-159 during his career with the Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Islanders. In 1992, he received the Lester Patrick Trophy in recognition of his service to hockey in the United States.