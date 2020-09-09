NY Baseball & Football

New York Islanders

Schwartz: Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello Named A Finalist For Jim Gregory Award

Written By: Peter Schwartz
Published: Sep 9, 2020
Updated: Sep 9, 2020

Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello was named a finalist for the 2020 Jim Gregory Award on Monday, an award given annually to the General Manager of the Year in the National Hockey League.  The other finalists, along with Lamoriello, are Julien BriseBois of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jim Nill of the Dallas Stars.  The winner will be announced prior to game four of the Western Conference Final between Vegas and Dallas on Saturday September 12th.

Currently in his second season with the Islanders, Lamoriello made a number of key moves this season that has helped the Islanders reach the Eastern Conference Final including the signing of free agent forward Derick Brassard and the trading deadline acquisitions of defenseman Andy Greene and forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau.  Under Lamoriello’s leadership, the Islanders have a regular season record of 83-50-17 over the past two years and they have qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs both seasons.

A three-time Stanley Cup Champion is General Manger of the New Jersey Devils (1995, 2000 and 2003), Lamoriello was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2009.  He has an all-time regular season record of 1,294-179-159 during his career with the Devils, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Islanders.  In 1992, he received the Lester Patrick Trophy in recognition of his service to hockey in the United States.

Peter Schwartz

Peter covers the Islanders for New York Sports Day while also writing about general sports in the New York/New Jersey area. In addition to his column, Peter also hosts his “Schwartz On Sports” podcast as he interviews players, coaches, and other sports personalities. He is also currently a sports anchor for WFAN Radio, CBS Sports Radio and WCBS 880 radio while also serving as the public address announcer for the New York Cosmos soccer club. Peter spent 8 years as the radio play by play voice for the New York Dragons of the Arena Football League. He was also the radio play by play announcer for the XFL’s NY/NJ Hitmen in 2001 and the radio play by play announcer for the New York Saints of the Major Indoor Lacrosse League from 1993 to 1996.

