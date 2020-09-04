Resorts World Catskills casino is gearing up to welcome back customers. The property has released a 21-point safety plan to ensure it adheres to New York’s Covid-19 safety guidelines. The reopening is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sept. 9.

Bob DeSalvio, President of Genting Americas East, said: “The Resorts World team has been anxiously awaiting the day when we can open our doors again to the fun and excitement that our casinos are known for. We have implemented a plan to seamlessly integrate the unmatched experiences in excitement, entertainment and luxury that guests have come to expect, with the more stringent health protocols that are needed to operate safely. We are excited to play our part in Moving New York Forward.”

On-Property Safety Measures

Resorts World Catskills is implementing a number of procedures and policies to keep casino customers safe during their gaming experience. These include:

Plexiglass dividers between dealers and players at table games and on some slot banks.

Temperature checks for all guests. No admittance to customers with a temperature higher than 100.4 degrees.

Face masks required for all guests and employees.

Regular disinfecting of high-touch areas.

Sanitizing stations placed throughout the property.

Team members will be trained on safety and sanitation protocols.

Scott Molina, President, Resorts World Catskills and Resorts World Casino New York City, said: “While the casino floor may look a little different, all of these changes are part of our 21-point plan, created with your health and safety in mind. Regulating capacity on the casino floor will allow for easier social distancing, and sanitation stations will make it easy for you to wipe down table games and other common areas before touching them. Once we are back open, we will constantly be evaluating the situation in order to gauge when we can return our full suite of amenities to our valued guests.”

Governor Cuomo Allows Limited Casino Reopenings

After months-long casino closures, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued a decision allowing the state’s casinos to reopen at 25 percent capacity, as long as the properties comply with strict safety protocols. These include plexiglass dividers at table games and high air filtration standards.

As of this writing, New York’s other major casinos, including Tioga Downs and Rivers Schenectady, have yet to announce reopening plans. Many properties are waiting for the New York state government to release specific guidelines before they announce their reopening plans.

Some of the state’s Native American Tribes, such as Seneca Nation of Indians and the Oneida Indian Nation, reopened their New York properties in June and July after months of remaining closed due to Covid-19 concerns.

New York Sports Betting Landscape Still Developing



Sports betting was legalized in New York in January 2019, but Gov. Cuomo vetoed a popular piece of legislation that would have legalized online wagers six months later. For now, the only sports betting option in New York is at a land casino. With Resorts World set to open, sports bettors will be soon able to place bets at DraftKings’ retail location.