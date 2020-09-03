Draftkings is offering an unprecedented NFL week 1 opening game offer giving users +101 point spread for the Kanas City Chiefs who are favored by 9.5 against the Houston Texans. You can claim that offer at Draftkings Sportsbook which is available in NJ, PA, Colorado, WV, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa.

Despite the circus created by the coronavirus, the NFL will start the 2020 season next Thursday night. The Kansas City Chiefs begin their defense of last season’s title at home with an opening night battle against the Houston Texans.

Although we won’t see either team before their first game, both teams updated their rosters this offseason. While Kansas City garnered applause for their slick moves, the Texans took some punches for their one major questionable trade.

The Chiefs enter 2020 as winners of nine straight games when accounting for last season’s playoffs. The club added LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in the draft, placing another high-voltage weapon in the Chiefs’ offense. With their entire wide receiving crew returning, the Chiefs are more dangerous than in their last two seasons.

In comparison to the Chiefs, Houston’s offseason was a much-criticized disaster. Head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien reconfigured his offense with one of the spring’s most head-scratching moves.

O’Brien sent All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona for oft-injured running back David Johnson. He also failed to improve a defense that has depth issues when injuries strike.

Another compelling factor for the game will be the limited crowd. Reports suggest that the Chiefs will allow only 16,000 fans into Arrowhead Stadium for the season opener. With a full house, Arrowhead can create a huge advantage for the home club.

Draftkings FanDuel BetMGM Sugarhouse FoxBet Point Spread KC -9.5 KC -9.5 KC -9.5 KC -9.5 KC -9 Moneyline KC -455/HOU +340 KC -440/HOU +340 KC - 455/HOU +350 KC -455/HOU +340 KC -400/HOU + 320 Over/Under O/U 54 O/U 53.5 O/U 54.5 O/U 54 O/U 54

Chiefs vs Texans Online Sports Betting Odds

When comparing the two teams, sportsbooks have not given the Texans much of a shot at winning at Arrowhead Stadium. Across the board, online sports betting sites have installed the Chiefs at 9.5-point favorites. The lone exception is coming from Sky Ute a Colorado sports betting app, where the Chiefs are 10-point favorites at even money.

The points total for the game ranges from 53.5 to 54.5 at the seven listed sportsbooks. BetMGM offers the highest total of the group, with FanDuel posting the lowest point total.

BetMGM has the best value on a moneyline bet for the Chiefs at -400, while Sky Ute’s +345 represents the highest odds for a Houston upset.

Could The Chiefs Win By Double-Digits?

Earlier this summer, bettors pushed the Chiefs spread to ten points. But recently, professional bettors, known as “sharps”, moved the line back toward the Texans. With the line routinely sitting at 9.5 points, bettors must choose if Kansas City will win by double-digits.

The Chiefs and Texans played twice during the 2019 season. The first game, a regular-season clash at Arrowhead, reached 55 points in the 31-24 Texans win. In January of 2020, the two teams posted 82 points in the Chiefs’ 51-31 playoff victory.

Also worth noting; Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw for 1,000 yards less than in 2018 due to his mid-season knee injury. Before the injury, the quarterback started 2019 with five straight games of 315 passing yards or more.

In 2019, the Chiefs were the AFC’s second-highest scoring team with Mahomes injured throughout most of the regular season. With more offensive toys, Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense could post a huge scoring night.

Opening Night Prop Bets Worth Consideration

DraftKings +101 Point Spread Offer

For all bettors, DraftKings is offering a “No Brainer” bet on the Chiefs and Texans game. All you need to do is head to their website or app and select the Odds Boost on the ticket to get a +101-point spread for the Chiefs.

With a maximum bet of $50, you win if the Chiefs lose by no more than 102 points. To find the special offer, go to the ‘DK Promotions’ tab and under ‘A-Z Sports,’ select the KC +101 option.

Remember, you must select the Odds Boost before placing the bet to take advantage of the one-time offer. You have until kickoff to place the wager with the promotional +101 point spread.

Fox Bet – Kansas City – Over 31 Points (-118)

Last season, Kansas City ranked third in the NFL in home scoring, averaging 30 points per game. This total came with Mahomes playing in just six games at Arrowhead during the 2019 campaign. A healthy Super Bowl MVP put up 51 points on the Texans in Arrowhead last January.

Fox Bet currently offers a prop at Chiefs scoring over 31 points at -118.

Sugarhouse – First Half Bet with Home Team Win and Over 27.5 Total (+180)

For bettors who love deeper prop bets, here’s an interesting one to consider. Only at Sugarhouse, the bet is a first-half prop for the Chiefs to lead at halftime and the total points to reach over 27.5. If the Chiefs get out to a fast start and the Texans’ defense struggles to keep up, this bet could pay handsomely at +180.