McDonald: Losing Stroman and Wacha Puts The Mets In The Market For A Starter

Just when things were looking up in Metland, another bombshell hits Queens.

After basking in the their first home series win of the year, the Mets found themselves at Citi Field today finding out Marcus Stroman opted out of the season.

“Just ended up being a collective family decision for me. It’s something that’s been weighing on me daily,” Stroman said. “Just ended up sitting with my family and kind of assessing all the possibilities, and realizing that there’s just too many uncertainties, too many unknowns right now, to go out there. And truly just putting the health for my family and myself first and foremost.”

You can’t blame Stroman here. He saw how some careless Marlins and Cardinals wreaked havoc on the MLB schedule.

And sure, the Mets are going above and beyond the protocol, but you can’t police every other team and if Stroman had any reservation, the sure, it’s time to pack in 2020.

Losing Stroman definitely hurts, especially after losing Noah Syndergaard for the season, but the emergence of David Peterson definitely softens the blow.

That, of course, would be if the Mets didn’t just lose Michael Wacha shoulder inflammation. Wacha has struggled with this over the last few years and just when you thought he was healthy, it acted up again.

So without Stroman and Wacha on the shelf, the Mets have a hole at the end of the rotation and have to fill it by Wednesday.

They could go with an opener at least for one start, while GM Brodie Van Wagenen sorts this out and use Robert Gsellman as a starter. Remember both he and Seth Lugo were starters up to three years ago and can stretch out, if need be.

“We’ve always talked about Robert Gsellman’s ability to pitch multiple innings,” Van Wagenen said. “He’s got a pitch mix that would allow him to start.”

If Gsellman is the answer, he would have to be stretched out and used in oper style first as he gets used to the starting role again.

The Mets also could dip into the minors and call up someone like Franklyn Kilome or Corey Oswalt, but with Peterson in the rotation already, they would be relying on a lot of inexperience.

It’s unfortunate the Mets are in this position right now, because the perfect person for the spot would have been Anthony Kay, who is now on the Blue Jays going the other way in the Stroman trade.

Right now making a trade doesn’t make sense, until Van Wagenen sees where the Mets are in the next few weeks and any free agent would need a few weeks to get ready.

You see, a tough situation.

As for Stroman, he gave the Mets 11 starts and because of his time on the IL this year, is eligible to become a free agent. However, there is a chance the Mets will re-sign him, especially with new ownership coming and wanting to spend some money.

It seems Stroman may want a reunion as well.

“I would love to be a part of what they have going on,” Stroman said. “There’s a lot that goes into that, but I can’t say enough good things about this organization and my time here, and everybody that’s been involved.”

Right now, though, Stroman is out and the clock is ticking until the Mets have to make a decision.