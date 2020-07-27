Don't Miss
- CHICAGO’S WOMEN SMASH NEW YORK EMPIRE’S HOPES WITH DOMINATE PERFORMANCES IN SINGLES & DOUBLES
- When Billy Martin Went West
- 5 Things to Consider as a Beginner Airsoft Marksman
- BRADY DOMINATES AGAIN TO LEAD ORANGE COUNTY TO 24-15 WIN OVER THE NEW YORK EMPIRE
- THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK; CLIJSTERS HELPS NEW YORK BEAT SPRINGFIELD IN 2019 WTT FINALS REMATCH
Schwartz On Sports: Pete Weber
-
- Updated: July 27, 2020
Nashville Predators play by play announcer Pete Weber, who was the long time voice of the Buffalo Bisons, joins Peter to talk about the Toronto Blue Jays decision to call Buffalo home this season as well as what it will be like to call hockey games off of a monitor starting next week.
← Previous Story Schwartz: Bravo Buffalo!