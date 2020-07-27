Schwartz On Sports: Pete Weber

NY Sports Day
Nashville Predators play by play announcer Pete Weber, who was the long time voice of the Buffalo Bisons, joins Peter to talk about the Toronto Blue Jays decision to call Buffalo home this season as well as what it will be like to call hockey games off of a monitor starting next week.

Schwartz on Sports

 
 
