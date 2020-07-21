BRADY DOMINATES AGAIN TO LEAD ORANGE COUNTY TO 24-15 WIN OVER THE NEW YORK EMPIRE

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.V. (July 20, 2020) – The Orange County Breakers’ Jenn Brady took the court for the Women’s Singles set and for the second night in a row, dominated her way to a 5-0 set win in only 19 minutes over Sabine Lisicki of the New York Empire. The Breakers, down by one point at the start of the second set, would never trail again on their way to a 24-15 win.

The Empire’s Kim Clijsters, who has yet to lose a Women’s Singles set this season, was rested for tonight’s match.

New York never recovered despite a unique substitution in the Mixed Doubles set when Empire coach Luke Jensen switched out both players while down, 1-2. The move certainly caused the Breakers duo of Gaby Dabrowski and Austin Krajicek to adjust, however Orange County still managed to win the set, 5-3. The Breakers took the final set of the night, Women’s Doubles, 5-3, to close the scoring.

Jenn Brady on winning back-to-back Women’s Singles sets, 5-0 : “I think I started off well in both matches, last night and tonight, (with) not many free points. Maybe she was a little bit nervous playing, I think, her first singles match here.”

Jenn Brady on giving her team a four-point cushion : “(I) was playing each game as a fresh start, playing every point the same and committing to my shots and playing my game. When you’re able to get a 5-0 or 5-1 win, it puts a little more pressure on the other team.”

FINAL RESULT:

ORANGE COUNTY BREAKERS defeat New York Empire, 24-15

Men’s Singles – Jack Sock (Empire) def. Steve Johnson (Breakers), 5-4

Women’s Singles – Jenn Brady (Breakers) def. Sabine Lisicki (Empire), 5-0

Men’s Doubles – Johnson/Austin Krajicek (Breakers) def. Neal Skupski/Sock (Empire), 5-4

Mixed Doubles – Krajicek/Gaby Dabrowski (Breakers) def. *Sock/Lisicki (Empire), 5-3

Women’s Doubles – Andreja Klepac/Dabrowski (Breakers) def. Lisicki/Peschke (Empire), 5-3

*Sabine Lisicki was substituted for Kveta Peschke and Jack Sock for Neal Skupski at 1-2 in the Mixed Doubles set

NOTEBOOK:

19 vs. 31 – The difference in minutes it took Jenn Brady to win her women’s singles set tonight (19) compared to last night’s women’s singles set (31). Brady won both, 5-0.

NEXT SCHEDULED MATCH: New York plays the Springfield Lasers on Tuesday, July 21 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on Facebook Watch and the CBS Sports Digital app. Later tomorrow night, the Breakers take on the Vegas Rollers at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network.



