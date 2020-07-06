Mets 2020 Schedule Is Released

FLUSHING, N.Y., July 6, 2020 – The New York Mets today announced that the club will open its 2020 60-game regular season on Friday, July 24 against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field at 4:10 pm as part of a three-game series versus their National League East division rival.

The 60-game regular season schedule for 2020 features the Mets playing the National League East and American League East only, with 10 games against each NL East opponent and 20 total games versus the AL East; six vs. the Yankees, four vs. the Red Sox and Orioles, and three vs. Tampa and Toronto.

The 2020 60-game regular season will conclude with a four-game road trip at Washington, September 24-27.

The television schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.



