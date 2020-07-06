2020 60-GAME NEW YORK YANKEES SCHEDULE ANNOUNCED

The New York Yankees have announced their 60-game schedule for the 2020 regular season.

The Yankees are scheduled to play Major League Baseball’s first game of the season with a 7:08 p.m. matchup against the defending World Series Champion Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on Thursday, July 23. The game will be the first in a season-opening five-game road trip, which features their three-game series in Washington and a two-game set at the Phillies’ Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Yankees will play their home opener vs. the Phillies on Wednesday, July 29, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. In addition to their two-game series vs. Philadelphia, the team’s first homestand will also include a three-game set vs. the Boston Red Sox.

Highlights from the Yankees’ 60-game schedule include:

Five total homestands: July 29 – August 2, August 11-20, August 28 – September 2, September 10-17 and September 25-27

Six games vs. the New York Mets (three games at Citi Field in Queens from August 21-23 and three games at Yankee Stadium from August 28-30)

Seven home games vs. the Boston Red Sox (three games from July 31-August 2 and four games from August 14-17) and three road games at Fenway Park (September 18-20)

Overall, the 2020 60-game Yankees schedule includes 40 total games against AL East opponents (10 vs. each club in the division) and 20 games against NL East foes.



