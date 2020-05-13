Diamond Diehards: Guest Mike Puma

Joe Rizzo brings you baseball. Riz was joined by Mike Puma, who is the NY Post beat writer for the Mets. Riz and Mike go back a long way, to Fordham and WFUV, where they spent time together on the air covering sports and Rams events. The focus was on Puma’s time covering the Mets for the Post. Mike broke down how the coverage is going during the COVID pandemic, including his trips back and forth to Florida for Spring Training. The guys looked at the Mets roster for the (hopefully) coming season, dove deeper into some players, like Jeff McNeil, and examined what could happen during a truncated schedule. Mike has a book coming out called “If These Walls Could Talk: New York Mets” that it is slated for release in April 2021. He talked about how the book spans the better part of the last 20 years for the Mets, what it took to put it together, and some of the important names he interviewed, including Mike Piazza. In the middle of all this, Riz threw a curveball and asked Puma to tell the amazing story of how a birthday cake saved the life of the woman who would eventually become his wife, on Sept. 11, 2001 (there is a baseball-related twist). Riz kicked off the show with a quick update on the Strat-O-Matic simulation standings, and Mike hit the mic around the 6:30 mark. We value your feedback, appreciate you hitting the subscribe button, taking a moment to give a five-star rating, and maybe even write a nice review. We are all about the niceness over here at Diamond Diehards!

