Joe Rizzo brings you baseball. Riz and Jeff "Dawg" Healy joined up for this episode and turned back the clock to the 1970 MLB All-Star Game, which then led them down a rabbit hole. There was a complete breakdown of the amazing careers of Le Grand Orange, Rusty Staub, and all-time great Willie Mays. They dug up some historic names from 1970, and Riz shared a story about Hall of Famers Jim Palmer and Johnny Bench from the radio broadcast. Dawg explained why Rusty was his favorite players as a kid, even though he only saw him in the early 1980s, in his second tour with the Mets. Riz went year-by-year on Staub and Mays, who stunningly won only two MVPs, and did that 11 years apart. There was also the April 27 update on the Strat-O-Matic simulation, including the games, standings and league leaders.

Diamond Diehards: Riz & Dawg on Rusty Staub, Willie Mays, 1970 All-Star Game

