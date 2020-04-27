Jets and Douglas Get Solid NFL Betting Marks for 2020 NFL Draft

At the onset of the 2020 NFL Draft, New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas faced history. Few teams have performed worse at the annual draft than the Jets. Further, Douglas is battling the culture of losing that has riddled the franchise for most of the past 50 years. But in his first draft as Jets GM Douglas exceeded NFL betting expectations. Perhaps it is a portent of things to come for this franchise that hit its peak in Super Bowl III.

2020 New York Jets Futures Super Bowl Odds: +8500 to win the Super Bowl, +4500 to win the AFC, +1030 to win the AFC East Division, Over Under Win total 7 at +100 over and -120 under

Jets 2020 NFL Draft Overview

To be exact the Jets went on the offensive at the draft. From this point offense is going to be considered a team strength. Also impressive was the courage that Douglas showed as an NFL Draft rookie. He was bold, aggressive and focused. Let’s take a look at the highlights of New York’s haul.

Round 1 – OT Mekhi Becton – Louisville

There is irony in the Jets taking left tackle Mekhi Becton as their first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Correlate that the late great left tackle Winston Hill was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in January. Hill protected Joe Namath as the Jets reached Super Bowl glory in the 1968 season. He was a four time All-Star and is ensconced in the Jets Ring of Honor. In the year that Hill will be enshrined, Becton makes for a fitting choice.

Of course, the selection of Becton is based on more practical considerations. New York’s offensive line has been a notable sportsbook weakness. Becton will be the anchor that changes that. Of great concern was that Becton’s NFL scouting combine drug test was flagged. But the six-foot seven-inch 364-pound giant had too much potential to ignore. Most NFL scouts had Becton rated to become the top tackle of any draft prospect. The last time the Jets took an offensive lineman in the first round was 2006. Becton completes a unit that has been transformed with quality depth.

Round 2 – WR Denzel Mims – Baylor

In a draft loaded with wide receiver talent the Jets made sure to take full advantage. Baylor’s Denzel Mims looks like a week one starter. As a matter of fact, Mims is the probable number one receiver for Sam Darnold. Beyond that he may go down as one of the great values of the 2020 NFL Draft. Specifically, Mims brings a perfect build and tremendous speed. He will keep defenses honest. Douglas thought enough of the wideout that he traded down to get him. Along with Breshad Perriman, Mims gives the Jets an extra bomb threat. Subsequently the offense is now considered an online sportsbook strength.

Round 3 – S Ashtyn Davis – California

While some Jet fans questioned taking a safety so high Douglas is thinking future. Ashtyn Davis could be a tell that Jamal Adams is on the trading block. Or that Marcus Maye will depart via free agency after this season. Beyond that defensive coordinator Gregg Williams likes to utilize extra defensive backs. As a consequence, Davis could be used in that role as well.

Round 3 – DE Jabari Zuniga – Florida

Zuniga impressed NFL Scouts with his explosiveness off the snap. Additionally, he will bolster the Jets pass rush. Zuniga is considered to be one of the potential steals of the 2020 NFL Draft. Of major concern was Zuniga’s inability to stay healthy at Florida. Offsetting that is his raw potential.

Round 4 – RB – La’Mical Perine – Florida

Second back behind Le’Veon Bell is a likely start for Perine. New York likes that his style is similar to Bell’s. Correlate that Perine brings more power than speed to the backfield. He was a team captain at Florida. Most important of all Perine’s pass catching ability is a perfect fit for an Adam Gase coached offense.



