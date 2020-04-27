Giants Score Solid NFL Betting Marks for 2020 NFL Draft

At the beginning of the 2020 NFL Draft was a feeling of malaise. Giants General manager Dave Gettleman has not inspired confidence with the fan base. New York’s rebuild seems to be a perpetual failure. While the end of Eli Manning’s career was more nightmare than dream. However, Gettleman may have changed the NFL betting perceptions of Big Blue. At least until training camp. By all accounts New York was quietly effective. In sum their understated ways fit perfectly for a valued draft class.

2020 New York Giants Futures Odds: +12000 to win the Super Bowl, +5700 to win the NFC, +974 to win the NFC East Division, Over Under Win total 6.5 at +108 over and -130 under

Giants 2020 NFL Draft Overview

While other teams made more noise at the 2020 NFL Draft the Giants were understated. Yet Big Blue appears to have been one of the most effective teams at the draft. Gettleman directly addressed team needs and has changed the offseason vibe. Fans are letting themselves dream of a brighter future. Now let’s review the key draft picks for the Giants.

Round 1 – OT Andrew Thomas – Georgia

Specifically, Thomas proved that the sportsbook expectations for high SEC picks were justified. Most important of all Thomas fills one of the Giants biggest needs. Thomas is the closest thing to a can’t miss prospect available at the NFL Draft. Thomas could play either the left or right side. In a draft loaded with tackles he is the cream of the crop. Owing to strong metrics in every important category vs. SEC competition are expectations high.

Round 2 – S Xavier McKinney – Alabama

Account of many NFL Scouts ratings is McKinney a potential steal. He was ranked in the top 20 on many draft boards. Specific needs of other teams and a relatively slow 40-yard dash dropped McKinney’s stock. Yet McKinney is a near certainty to start in week one. He will be tasked with complimenting Jabrill Peppers in center field coverage. Another asset McKinney offers is versatility. He can line up and effectively handle multiple spots on the field.

Round 3 – OT Matt Peart – Connecticut

Above all offensive linemen were getting a lot of love from the NFL betting sites at the 2020 NFL Draft. Indeed, it was a bumper crop and Peart is considered another value pick. Unlike Thomas, Peart is more of a developmental player. But Gettleman believes he can be coached up quickly into a serviceable starter. Offensive line is a Giants weakness that must be bolstered making Peart a reasonable risk.

Round 4 – CB – Darnay Holmes – UCLA

Commencing with his impressive play in the slot at the Senior Bowl did Holmes command attention. NFL scouts love his aggressive nature. Holmes joins an already young Giants defensive backfield that is poised to emerge as a team strength. What’s more Holmes brings a much-needed element of playmaking ability. Having graduated in less than three years he is expected to be a quick study.

Round 5 – OG/C – Shane Lemieux – Oregon

In the same way does Lemieux bring the moniker of value. Some will even go further and say that he is a potential “steal.” Big Blue is hoping that Lemieux can transition into a center. If not, right guard Kevin Zeitler is in a contract year which could open that spot. Most of all the Giants like Lemieux’s toughness. To illuminate he started 52 consecutive games at Oregon as he played 3611 career snaps. Lemieux offers the element of depth to the offensive line position for New York.

Round 6 – LB – Cam Brown – Penn State

Accordingly, Brown comes from “Linebacker U” as a speedy Penn State prospect. Outside linebacker is a Giants team need. Thus, Brown will get a full opportunity to shine. Standing at six-feet, five-inches tall his ability to play the pass caught the eye of Giants scouts.

Round 7 – EDGE – Carter Coughlin – Minnesota

By reason of speed and smarts does Coughlin impress NFL scouts. He ranks among the best ever at Minnesota for sacks and tackles for loss.



