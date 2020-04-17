Schwartz: FOCO’S Sports Gaiter Scarves Have Become Fashionable In These Times
- Updated: April 17, 2020
Without sports and without so many other things in life because of the coronavirus pandemic, the most important thing for everyone right now is to stay healthy and stay safe. A big part of that is staying at home as much as possible and that has been commonplace with kids getting school assignments on line and many people working from home.
However, there are some occasions where it is necessary to leave the house and that includes essential workers and for people to go food shopping, get gas for their cars, and to pick up a meal whether it’s drive-thru or curbside pickup. National and local leaders as well as healthcare officials like the Center for Disease Control (CDC) are urging people to wear a mask or a cloth face covering if they have to leave their home for any reason.
A couple of years ago, Forever Collectibles (FOCO) introduced Gaiter Scarves that cover your nose, mouth, and neck and now they have been re-introduced during a time when many people are scrambling to find something that they can wear if they have to leave their home. It should be noted that the scarves are not a medical device and not intended to be Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). They shouldn’t be used by healthcare professionals or used in a healthcare/clinical environment or setting.
“FOCO has a large team sports scarf business that it has offered for several years,” said Matthew Katz, Senior Licensing Manager at FOCO. “The company originally introduced these gaiter styles in 2018 to limited success.”
The scarves are available for many NFL, MLB, NHL and college teams including the Yankees, Mets, Islanders, Rangers, Jets and Giants. Some of the college teams include Alabama, West Virginia, Washington, Virginia, Texas, Texas A+M, and Ohio State. You can see them and can order the scarves by clicking here…
https://www.foco.com/collections/accessories-gaiters-neck-warmers?q=&hPP=10&idx=focoinc_shopify_products&is_v=1
“After the CDC recommendations came out regarding the use of cloth face covers in addition to social distancing and other recommended measures, this item started to trend,” said Katz. “Recognizing this quickly allowed FOCO to react to the market and introduced new designs across all of its licenses ASAP.”
The outer material of the scarves are 88% Polyester and 12% Elastane while the lining is cotton. According to FOCO, the scarves are for personal use and are not a replacement for medical grade Personal Protective Equipment. They should not be bleached and they should be hand-washed in cold water and subsequently air-dried or tumble-dried on low. The scarves are not intended to prevent or protect from any form of illness or disease (or otherwise).
With a plan by the Federal Government and Local Governments in place to try and get the economy jump started and to get people back to work and some sense of normalcy, a face covering is going to be part of the “new normal”.
In fact, it’s now an executive order from New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo. If you’re going to be out in public and you’re in a situation where you can’t practice social distancing, you have to wear a mask. So, if you have to leave your home, you may as well do it in style with the Gaiter Scarves from FOCO, especially if you’re a sports fan.