Joe Rizzo brings you baseball. Or at least he did until getting interrupted by a bout with COVID-19. Riz came back on the air after a week off and talked with Dawg about his story, and his time in isolation away from the family. He still has a little time left before he can rejoin the population, but so far has fared pretty well. The guys had chatter about the latest Strat simulation numbers, and went over the games and the standings while trying to add some flair to what would have been Jackie Robinson Day around the majors. After Riz's Coronavirus recount, the guys turned to MLB and tried to figure out what kind of plans might work when the games return to the field. How long could the regular season be? What kind of playoffs could be contested? Could a March Madness idea actually work on the diamond?

Diamond Diehards: Battling COVID-19, Riz tells his story and talks some baseball with Jeff “Dawg” Healy

