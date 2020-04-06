Fordham Names Ed Kull Interim Director of Athletics

“We are very pleased to announce Ed Kull as our interim athletic director,” said McShane. “Ed is a consummate professional, a gifted leader, and a talented fundraiser. In the last three years he has impressed everyone at the University with his abilities and his can-do demeanor. We all look forward to working with him in this new role.”

Ed Kull , who has served as the Senior Director of Development and Senior Associate Athletic Director at Fordham for the past three years, was named interim athletic director at Fordham University it was announced today by Joseph M. McShane, S.J., president of the University. Kull will transition into the position on July 1.

Kull arrived at Fordham in 2017 with over 14 years of experience in sports marketing, business development, higher education fundraising and athletic development. Since coming to Fordham, Ed has increased athletic fundraising by 51% and alumni and donor participation by 93%. He took on the completion of two capital campaign projects: The Frank McLaughlin Family Court project and the renovation of the football offices. Because of the critical importance of development, Kull will continue to oversee athletic development as interim AD.

“I am deeply appreciative of the confidence Fr. McShane and the Board of Trustees have placed in me with this appointment,” said Kull. “I look forward to implementing a strategic plan and will leave no stone unturned to take Fordham intercollegiate athletics to its highest level. Our scholar-athletes will always be first and foremost to me, particularly at this time as they complete their semesters from afar.”

Kull added, “Alumni engagement, community involvement and corporate partnerships are my priority, along with continued revenue generation. I’m incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to enjoy continued collaboration with my outstanding colleagues in Athletics, Development and University Relations.”

Kull began his career in athletic sales, marketing and promotions at St. John’s University, eventually becoming Associate Athletic Director. He moved to the corporate world to oversee sports and entertainment marketing for the Glaceau and Coca-Cola companies. One of the initial employees hired at vitaminwater, Kull was pivotal in the creation and growth of the global brand from its inception. Kull oversaw the sports and entertainment partnerships for the POWERADE brand through 2011.

He returned to St. John’s in 2011 to serve in the President’s Office as Chief of Staff for Athletics and Institutional Advancement, and ultimately, Acting Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Acting Vice President for Athletics. In his role as Acting Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Kull was the driving force behind record-breaking revenue growth from 2013–2016, experiencing its second- and third- best revenue years in its history.

As VP of Athletics at St. John’s, new revenue growth for the Athletic Department was substantial with a 40% increase and key large-scale Red Storm Athletics partnerships were built. Kull spearheaded the negotiation of the athletic apparel deal with Under Armour and the venue contract with Madison Square Garden. Additionally, Kull played a key role in facilitating the creation of the new BIG EAST Conference and its media partnership with FOX Sports.

Prior to arriving at Fordham, Kull served as Senior Vice President at GENYOUth Foundation, responsible for business development for its NFL Fuel Up to Play 60, NFL Flag Football, and AdCap programs. This NFL and National Dairy Council partnership impacts over 73,000 schools (K–12) and reaches over 38 million students nationwide.

A native of Queens, Kull earned his BA from SUNY Stony Brook, and his MBA from St. John’s University, where he is presently working towards his doctorate in Educational Leadership.

A national search for a permanent Athletic Director will be conducted as soon as is practicable to solidify the leadership in the Athletic Department.