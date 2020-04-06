Joe Rizzo brings you baseball. Where it seems there is none, he’s taking the Strat-O-Matic simulation of the 2020 MLB season as seriously as if it’s happening in real life. If you’re tired of hearing of Coronavirus and COVID-19, then this is your solace for about a half hour (sometimes a little more, sometimes a little less) a day. Riz, who has brought you an episode every single day since the season started, gave you the scores and highlights from a full Monday slate of baseball, with the spotlight on young white Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez and Royals lefty Danny Duffy. Could Jimenez battle for the Triple Crown this season? Riz also paid tribute to Hall-of-Famer Al Kaline, who died April 6. Kaline was a legend for the Detroit Tigers, and finished in the top three of the MVP voting three times, with a couple of near misses to Yankees catchers.

The Chatter Links

Twitter: https://twitter.com/@DiamondDiehards

Instagram: https://instagram.com/@DiamondDiehards

Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/229752454881954/

Strat-O-Matic 2020 Simulation: http://www.strat-o-matic.com/2020-season-simulation/

Diamond Diehards: Triple Crown Eloy, Duffy the First to Three, Remembering Al Kaline

Pro Baseball Central 00:00 / 1X



