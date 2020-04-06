Joe Rizzo brings you baseball. Where it seems there is none, he’s taking the Strat-O-Matic simulation of the 2020 MLB season as seriously as if it’s happening in real life. If you’re tired of hearing of Coronavirus and COVID-19, then this is your solace for about a half hour (sometimes a little more, sometimes a little less) a day. Riz, who has brought you an episode every single day since the season started, gave you the scores and highlights from a full Sunday slate of baseball, and went in-depth into the standings. Could the Padres possibly play the Indians in the World Series in 2020? Well, that might be worth a futures bet if you give any credence to how Strat handled the first 16th of the simulated season. So close your eyes, drift away, and let yourself imagine there is BASEBALL. We value your feedback, and appreciate you hitting the subscribe button, taking a moment to give a five-star rating, and maybe even write a nice review. We are all about the niceness over here at Diamond Diehards! The Chatter Links Twitter: https://twitter.com/@DiamondDiehards Instagram: https://instagram.com/@DiamondDiehards Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/229752454881954/ Strat-O-Matic 2020 Simulation: http://www.strat-o-matic.com/2020-season-simulation/ New York Sports Day: NYSportsDay.com

Diamond Diehards: The First Full Week is Complete, A Padres-Indians World Series?

