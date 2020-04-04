Joe Rizzo was joined once again by Jeff “Dawg” Healy from the Fordham Crew for this episode, covering the MLB slate for April 3, 2020, based on the Strat-O-Matic simulation. Riz & The Dawg broke down the surprsingly compact seven-game Friday slate in depth just as if it had happened on a real field and not a digital one. They gave some good inside stuff for the Strat-Heads as always, and injected some humor into the mix as we sit in our homes and deal with the effects of the Coronavirus. Dawg even talked about the possibility he might join Twitter (pro tip: you can actually find him on the Facebook Group). We value your feedback, and appreciate you hitting the subscribe button, taking a moment to give a five-star rating, and maybe even write a nice review. We are all about the niceness over here at Diamond Diehards! The Chatter Links Twitter: https://twitter.com/@DiamondDiehards Instagram: https://instagram.com/@DiamondDiehards Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/229752454881954/ Strat-O-Matic 2020 Simulation: http://www.strat-o-matic.com/2020-season-simulation/ New York Sports Day: NYSportsDay.com Jon Miller, Dave Flemming Broadcast Giants Strat-O-Matic Home Opener: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ey6OAfMKlzY

Diamond Diehards: What Rhymes with Samardzija?

