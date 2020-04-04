Joe Rizzo brings you baseball, even when it appears there is none to be had. The Strat-O-Matic simulation continues and we have been with you every single day thus far to talk about it. For this episode, there was a little less stress on the games and more on the kids, as Joe’s sons Dominic and Xavier joined in as co-hosts. The Rizzos talked about major league baseball and social media, and then they covered what it’s like to be a teenager going through the pandemic in 2020. The hang stayed centered mostly on baseball, and how its general absence has made the kids a little less likely to pick up the ball and gloves and have a catch, or do anything baseball related after online school is complete. Dominic and Xavier also gave advice to fellow kids who might be listening to this alongside a parent, and it’s not just about staying inside and playing video games! We value your feedback, and appreciate you hitting the subscribe button, taking a moment to give a five-star rating, and maybe even write a nice review. We are all about the niceness over here at Diamond Diehards! The Chatter Links Twitter: https://twitter.com/@DiamondDiehards Instagram: https://instagram.com/@DiamondDiehards Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/229752454881954/ Strat-O-Matic 2020 Simulation: http://www.strat-o-matic.com/2020-season-simulation/ New York Sports Day: NYSportsDay.com

Diamond Diehards: Trout Walks Off

