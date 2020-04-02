Joe Rizzo brings you simulated baseball like it’s REAL, during the pandemic. Strat-O-Matic is doing a game-by-game simulation of the MLB season, and Riz is treating it like it’s absolutely, positively 100% REAL. Listen, and believe. Live through the ups and downs of your favorite team, follow the trends, stats and (made-up) stories that make America’s Pastime so dear to our hearts. In the April Fool’s episode, Riz was not in a joking mood, nor was most of the rest of the world. So for the second straight show, he stuck to baseball, recapping each game with such vivid detail that when you listen back to this in a few years you would not be able to tell if the games were simulated or happened on the field. The buy-in is key, and the more you do, the more you should like the show. If you’re a fan of any of the California teams except the Dodgers, then this episode worked out well for you, since the Angels, Giants and A’s were the featured games, and there was a good win by the Padres that Riz recounted. He also injected references here and there for the Strat-heads, but is not overdoing it because we don’t want to turn off Average Baseball Jane and Joe. We value your feedback, and appreciate you hitting the subscribe button, taking a moment to give a five-star rating, and maybe even write a nice review. We are all about the niceness over here at Diamond Diehards!

Diamond Diehards: Rangers Finally Lose, Giants Finally Win

