Beat The Streets ‘Grapple At The Garden’ To Be Postponed Until Later in 2020

Beat The Streets, the largest grassroots inner-city wrestling program in the United States, today announced that “Grapple At The Garden,” its annual fundraiser which was to be held on Thursday, May 28, has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 outbreak. The organization is entertaining several dates and formats for a rescheduled event later in the summer.

“Our primary focus is the health and safety of all involved, especially our supporters, our athletes and staff, and in order to be properly prepared for what is always a celebratory first class event for all, we have decided to postpone our late May date,” said Brendan Buckley, Beat the Streets Executive Director. “We are working with our partners at Madison Square Garden and all our stakeholders to find the most effective date in the coming months.”

“Grapple at the Garden” made a highly successful, sold-out debut at the Hulu Theater in 2019 following nearly a decade at various other iconic New York City venues.



