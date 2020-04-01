Joe Rizzo brings you the last slate of games from the 8,000-day March, as Corey Seager, Madison Bumgarner and Max Kepler starred. Riz took a different approach for this one, breaking down each game and flying through them like the highlight reels you might see on MLB Network (sans video highlights because this is a simulation, people!). Since all the teams were in action, your favorite team is covered at least in some part in this episode dedicated to inclusivity. You’re a Phillies fan? We gotcha covered. Rockies? Sure, there’s talk about Nolan Arenado’s performance on the virtual field and his potential for digital locker room disgust.

Diamond Diehards: Super Seager

