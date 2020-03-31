SiriusXM Celebrates Baseball’s Classic Voices, Classic Games

“The one constant through all the years, Ray, has been baseball.” So says the fictional character Terence Mann, played by James Earl Jones in the beloved movie classic, Field of Dreams. Starting tomorrow, April 1, SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio channel will continue to bring you baseball, in the form of many classic game broadcasts, some dating back to the 1930s.

Every night at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT and 11 pm ET/8 pm PT SiriusXM will air a different classic game, celebrating the great broadcasters who called them and providing a welcome baseball soundtrack for fans around the country. Listeners can relive the game’s rich history through the voices of many of the game’s most distinguished announcers, including Mel Allen, Red Barber, Jack Buck, Harry Caray, Curt Gowdy, Ernie Harwell, Vin Scully and others.

Leading off the schedule this Wednesday, listeners will hear a rebroadcast of greats Mel Allen and Red Barber calling Game 7 of the 1952 World Series between the New York Yankees and the Brooklyn Dodgers.

The schedule will feature many audio gems, from the familiar phrasing of Mel Allen (“How a-bout that?!”), Harry Caray (“Ho-lee Cow!”) and Ernie Harwell (“That one is loooong gone!”) to Red Barber assuring his audience that they need not worry about sundown. “You don’t have to worry about the second game (of a double header) being abbreviated,” he reminds us. “If it gets dark and the second game is still going, they’ll turn the lights on!”

The first 10 games on SiriusXM’s classic games calendar are below, and a schedule of future games can be found here: www.siriusxm.us/MLBClassicGames

Until MLB season resumes, these classic broadcasts will also be available to listen to anytime on demand on the SiriusXM app.

Wednesday, April 1

8pm ET/5pm PT: 1952 World Series, Game 7: NY Yankees vs. Brooklyn Dodgers (Oct. 7, 1952)

Broadcasters: Mel Allen & Red Barber

11pm ET/8pm PT: 1971 NLCS, Game 3: San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (Oct. 5, 1971)

Broadcasters: Vin Scully & Bob Gibson

Thursday, April 2

8pm ET/5pm PT: 1948 World Series, Game 6: Boston Braves vs. Cleveland Indians (Oct. 11, 1948)

Broadcasters: Mel Allen & Jim Britt

11pm ET/8pm PT: 1968 World Series, Game 7: Detroit Tigers vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Oct. 10, 1968)

Broadcasters: Ernie Harwell & Pee-Wee Reese

Friday, April 3

8pm ET/5pm PT: NY Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox (Oct. 2, 1949) – Yankees win AL pennant

Broadcasters: Mel Allen & Curt Gowdy

11pm ET/8pm PT: SF Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Jun. 8, 1962) – Juan Marichal vs. Bob Gibson

Broadcasters: Jack Buck & Harry Caray

Saturday, April 4

8pm ET/5pm PT: 1973 NLCS, Game 5: Cincinnati Reds vs. NY Mets (Oct. 10, 1973)

Broadcasters: Bob Murphy, Ralph Kiner & Lindsey Nelson

11pm ET/8pm PT: 1960 World Series, Game 7: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. NY Yankees (Oct. 13, 1960)

Broadcasters: Bob Prince & Jim Woods

Sunday, April 5

8pm ET/5pm PT: 1967 World Series, Game 3: Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals (Oct. 7, 1967)

Broadcasters: Harry Caray & Curt Gowdy

11pm ET/8pm PT: Cleveland Indians vs. Kansas City Athletics (Apr. 23, 1960) – Gary Bell vs. Don Larsen

Broadcasters: Jack Buck & Carl Erskine



