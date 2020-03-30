MSG Networks Announces Programming Lineup for Week of Monday, March 30th

MSG Networks today announced its programming lineup for the upcoming week for both MSG and MSG+, beginning today, Monday, March 30th.

Each night this week, MSG Networks will be featuring the best games from the Knicks 2012-’13 season, which resulted in an Atlantic Division title and a first-round playoff series win versus Boston, as well top games from the Rangers run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2014. The Knicks and Rangers re-airs will each be 60-minutes versions of the game.

Throughout the week, viewers are also encouraged to tune-in to MSG+ for top games for top games from the Devils run to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2012, along with notable games from the Islanders’ franchise-record 17-game point streak set earlier this season.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule this week on both MSG and MSG+. The programming throughout the week will also be available on MSG GO, MSG Networks’ live streaming and video on demand platform for smartphones, tablets and computers.

