Joe Rizzo gets you ready for another indoor month, talking about the Strat-O-Matic simulation like it’s real life. Jorge Soler was the biggest star on Monday, March 30, with three homers and six RBI while going 4-for-5 to lead the Royals in Detroit. Rafael Devers hit his fifth homer for the Red Sox, while Trevor Story hit his fourth and fifth for the Rockies as they knocked the Dodgers from the ranks of the unbeaten. But it’s not always just about the simulation, it’s also about baseball stuff. Riz took a segment to bring The Raja, Rogers Hornsby, back to life, thanks to a serendipitous rabbit hole he went down on Facebook. You never know what lies in store on Diamond Diehards, but that’s baseball!

Diamond Diehards: Soler Eclipse

