NY Sports Day
Home / Baseball / Diamond Diehards Ep. 4: Jeff “Dawg” Healy, Porcello, Pirates and JD Martinez Shine

Diamond Diehards Ep. 4: Jeff “Dawg” Healy, Porcello, Pirates and JD Martinez Shine

Joe Rizzo makes baseball come to life with the help of old buddy and fellow WFUV (Fordham) alum Jeff “Dawg” Healy. This is the most in-depth review of the games through four days of Strat-O-Matic’s amazing simulated MLB season. For Strat-heads, this one will be extra special, because there is a lot of chatter about rolling on pitchers’ cards to create rallies, noting time and again where it happened in the Sunday simulation. The guys created a full slate of baseball for you to pass the time and get a couple of chuckles during the Coronavirus quarantine. Follow on Twitter & Instagram @DiamondDiehards, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Diamond-Diehards-109019707412614 and https://www.facebook.com/groups/229752454881954. We’re on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and all the great places where you get your podcasts, so please subscribe!

Diamond Diehards Ep. 4: Jeff “Dawg” Healy, Porcello, Pirates and JD Martinez Shine
Pro Baseball Central

 
 
00:00 /
 
1X
 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *