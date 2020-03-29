Joe Rizzo makes baseball come to life with the help of old buddy and fellow WFUV (Fordham) alum Jeff “Dawg” Healy. This is the most in-depth review of the games through four days of Strat-O-Matic’s amazing simulated MLB season. For Strat-heads, this one will be extra special, because there is a lot of chatter about rolling on pitchers’ cards to create rallies, noting time and again where it happened in the Sunday simulation. The guys created a full slate of baseball for you to pass the time and get a couple of chuckles during the Coronavirus quarantine. Follow on Twitter & Instagram @DiamondDiehards, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Diamond-Diehards-109019707412614 and https://www.facebook.com/groups/229752454881954. We’re on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and all the great places where you get your podcasts, so please subscribe!

Diamond Diehards Ep. 4: Jeff “Dawg” Healy, Porcello, Pirates and JD Martinez Shine

