Joe Rizzo is joined by PR expert and Strat guru Jerry Milani (@GBPackJerry) to talk about some of their history together playing Strat-O-Matic, including the Hall of Fame 2000 season in which they went head-to-head for the title, in an at-bat that came down to Goose Goslin vs. Sandy Koufax. Jerry is like the Joe House to Riz’s Bill Simmons, but this is the Fordham version. They sprinkled in the Strat simulation results from Saturday, March 28, and highlighted the performers of the day, including David Price and Eloy Jimenez, plus took a look at the league leaders through two or three games. There were no rainouts! But there was some history on middling Yankees relievers, from Adam Ottavino to Cecilio Guante. Tune in to find out how they are linked! Follow on Twitter & Instagram @DiamondDiehards, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Diamond-Diehards-109019707412614. We’re on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and all the great places where you get your podcasts, so please subscribe!

Diamond Diehards Ep. 3: Jerry Milani and the Six Unbeatens

Pro Baseball Central 00:00 / 1X



