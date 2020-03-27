Joe Rizzo is back with the second day of the Strat-O-Matic 2020 baseball season simulation, and the stars were a couple of SoCal infielders and Rafael Devers (again). Rizzo examined why Devers’ former teammate, Mookie Betts, could possibly never play a game for the Dodgers after MLB and the MLB Players Association ironed out some details about how service time and other important off-the-field issues will be handled. What will rosters and a schedule look like if regular-season baseball is being played through October, with November playoffs? Also, for Strat diehards, the importance of lefty-righty matchups usually means the difference between success and failure. Follow on twitter & Instagram @DiamondDiehards, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Diamond-Diehards-109019707412614. We’re on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and all the great places where you get your podcasts, so please subscribe!

Diamond Diehards Ep. 2: Californians, Devers, Key MLB Issues vs Corona

